In Pescaíto they were "tired" by the wastewater in their streets

District

The inhabitants of the sector of Carrera 5 with Calle 8 in the Pescaíto neighborhood in the north of Santa Marta got tired of continuing to ‘swim’ in wastewater, a situation that has afflicted them for years, and they decided to protest to draw the attention of the District administration and the Public Services Company, for which they blocked the vehicular passage using barricades and burning tires. Some residents assure that there have been many calls to achieve a prompt solution and if they do not get any response, they will transfer said blockade to the Alternate Route to the Port. “We could say that we are in complete abandonment. It is not fair that in winter or summer we suffer from this situation that what it brings is health problems and the proliferation of sand flies and rodents. Pescaíto is recognized for being the Cradle of Soccer and from what we see they will also recognize us for the filth in which we live,” said a neighbor from the sector. Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen

