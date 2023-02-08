In photos: this is what Kimberly Reyes looks like today
Kimberly ReyesBefore coming to the world of acting, she participated in 2009 in ‘Miss Mundo Colombia’ contest in which she held the position of viceroy.
Due to her participation in the contest, she was called to be the presenter for the ‘Sweet’ program that was broadcast live and direct.
One of her iconic roles was in ‘the end of paradise‘ playing Yésica Beltrán aka ‘the devil’.
He held a Federico Serveni marriage in Cartagena and being in 2022 was the end of their relationship. Now he looks very happy with his bachelorhood.
Through some videos on his social networks, he has shown his skills in dance.
Reyes, in addition to being talented in modeling and acting, has demonstrated her qualities in singing by performing ‘Coincidencia’ with the Vallenato music singer Orlando Liñan.
The model has repeatedly changed her hair color, for which she always receives praise.
She is one of the contestants of the reality ‘The great pastry chef Bake Off Colombia‘ in which he participates with different celebrities from the Creole show business.
One of the priorities for the model is mental health, since she enjoys the company of the people she loves the most.
She constantly leaves her fans breathless with her photos posted on her Instagram profile.