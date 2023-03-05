Taking stock of what has emerged in recent months regarding the growing presence of wolves in the Piacenza area and the situation of ASF (swine fever) was the focus of the meeting that took place this afternoon (Tuesday 28 February) in the Province. At the meeting – coordinated in the Council Room by the President of the Province of Piacenza, Monica Patelli – the deputy prefect took part Claudio Giordanothe regional councilor for agriculture and agri-food, hunting and fishing Alessio Mammi (connected electronically), the mayors of a dozen municipalities in the area and representatives of the Carabinieri, AUSL, agricultural trade associations, ATC, hunting associations, the Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute and the Higher Institute for Protection and Environmental Research.

After the introduction by the President of the Province, Monica Patelli, the Deputy Prefect Claudio Giordano took the floor, who recalled that “Since 2020, the Prefecture has activated a table for monitoring the presence of the wolf in the Piacenza area, involving the technical bodies in charge in compliance with their respective competences. It was from that Table that the document, updated this year, was shared in 2021, containing the best practices for correct coexistence with the wolf in agricultural and anthropized areas. Furthermore, indications were provided for participation in regional tenders relating to contributions for prevention systems and for compensation in the event of predation”.

The opportunity to provide a collection of the main episodes relating to the increased presence of the species also emerged in the Table of 24 January.

President Patelli then summarized what emerged from the collection of reports, formally received from about twenty Municipalities at the invitation of the Province, regarding the most significant episodes of sightings of wolves or their attacks and/or predations on other animals: ” The picture – the President underlined – has changed. The presence of the wolf, once sporadic, is now systematic: sightings of packs are frequent, even in the vicinity of homes. There is concern both among those – not just the elderly – who are afraid to leave the house and among night shift workers, for example in the livestock sector”.

Another topical issue is the predation of livestock, with respect to which the Region intervenes with compensation: “The compensation system – remarked the president Patelli – cannot however be considered, by itself, the solution to the wolf problem. Further criticalities are borne by companies in the event of the adoption of prevention systems, such as fences: they must be managed and are not always satisfactorily effective”.

Problems also for truffle-hunting and hunting dogs: “The fear of losing hunting dogs, in particular, could limit – explained Patelli – the interventions to contain wildlife which, given the needs of the agricultural world and of road traffic, are instead solicited by the Province”.

The evolution of the situation therefore calls for a more incisive approach: “The phenomenon will have to be governed, in everyone’s interest, through concrete measures. It will be essential for the mayors to have ad hoc protocols, which codify the situations and identify the subjects appointed to intervene, and that information campaigns are activated. In a regulatory context in which the wolf is a species “strictly” or “particularly” protected by Community and national law, control actions by the Province are not possible: in order for containment measures to be envisaged also for wolves, it will therefore be necessary to request the Government to intervene. In this sense, the impulse in the appropriate offices of the Piacenza parliamentarians, who I will contact, and of the Region, present here today, will be fundamental “.

The meeting, particularly attended, included various interventions. The mayors of Ferriere Carlotta Oppizzi (while the deputy mayor Paolo Scaglia took the floor as a hunter), of Morfasso Paolo Calestani and of Besenzone Carlo Filiberti and the deputy mayor of Otto Maria Lucia Girometta.

Past and present of the presence of wolves, formation of packs, places of presence, role and characteristics of predation and initiatives of the Emilia-Romagna Region were some of the topics at the center of the in-depth analysis by Duccio Berzi (connected remotely), a technician who collaborates with the Region on issues related to wolves.

A series of further interventions – the provincial councilor Giampaolo Maloberti took the floor (“To address the series of problems associated with the growing presence of wolves and the danger of further spread of swine fever, it is necessary to act quickly and concretely, adapting the law 157 of 1992”), the president of Confagricoltura Filippo Gasparini, Paola Aragno di Ispra – preceded the update on swine fever by councilor Mammi, who said he was very alarmed by how the ASF is spreading and by the inadequacy and slowness of the measures adopted so far, fearing the substantial damage to the regional economy that would result from an arrival of swine fever in Emilia-Romagna. Mammi announced that there will soon be new meetings with Prefectures and Provinces to take stock of the situation. The pigeon control plan has just been updated, while that of corvids will soon be updated.

The regional councilor for Agriculture and agri-food, hunting and fishing Alessio Mammi confirmed the commitment of the Region within the limits, unfortunately very limited today, of what the National Conservation Plan for the wolf currently in force allows: “We will continue to act on three fronts: monitor critical situations, focusing attention on those that see a greater impact on the livestock sector or that represent a safety problem; prevent, thanks also to the experience gained by regional technicians, identifying the most suitable measures for different situations; and finally to manage a situation that today is very different from the one present in recent years, which must be governed precisely for this reason. To be able to fully achieve these objectives, however, we need the bodies concerned to act unanimously to ask the Government to adopt a new wolf conservation and management plan, more in line with the situation we are facing today”.