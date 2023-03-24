Appointment tradition a Vast with the Easter eggs from the Italian Association against Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Melanoma (Ail).

The campagna 2023 is titled #maipiùsognispezzati. Volunteers will be present this weekend in Diomede square in support of fight against leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

“Each egg holds a dream, therefore research must be supported to give a future to patients’ dreams“, he claims Pino D’Aurizio one of the historical volunteers of the association.

For information contact 338.4662929.