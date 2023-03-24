9
Appointment tradition a Vast with the Easter eggs from the Italian Association against Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Melanoma (Ail).
The campagna 2023 is titled #maipiùsognispezzati. Volunteers will be present this weekend in Diomede square in support of fight against leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.
“Each egg holds a dream, therefore research must be supported to give a future to patients’ dreams“, he claims Pino D’Aurizio one of the historical volunteers of the association.
For information contact 338.4662929.
See also Big this century wedding is super dreamy!Enthusiastic invitation to ex-wife to attend wedding guest list sparks heated discussion – yqqlm