In Piazza Diomede the Easter Eggs of the Ail to support research against leukemia

Appointment tradition a Vast with the Easter eggs from the Italian Association against Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Melanoma (Ail).

The campagna 2023 is titled #maipiùsognispezzati. Volunteers will be present this weekend in Diomede square in support of fight against leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

Each egg holds a dream, therefore research must be supported to give a future to patients’ dreams“, he claims Pino D’Aurizio one of the historical volunteers of the association.

For information contact 338.4662929.

