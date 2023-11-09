In pictures: The Sports Fire burns in the Olympic Village

*:not(.wp-block-quote):not(.alignwide):not(.alignfull.wp-block-cover.has-parallax):not(.td-a-ad){

The Mayor of the city of Pereira, Carlos Maya, and the Secretary of the Departmental Government, Israel Londoño, joined together to light the Sports Fire in an act that marks the beginning of preparations for the XXII National Sports Games and VI Paranational Axis Sports Games Coffee grower 2023.

The emotional ceremony was attended by personalities from the department and the athletes who will compete in the next games, who accompanied the Mayor and the Secretary of the Government in lighting the torch.

