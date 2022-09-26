Home News In Pieve di Cadore the 118 helicopter will be able to fly until 9pm
News

In Pieve di Cadore the 118 helicopter will be able to fly until 9pm

by admin
In Pieve di Cadore the 118 helicopter will be able to fly until 9pm

Operational 12 hours a day: from 9 to 21. From Thursday 29 September this will be the new timetable for the Suem 118 “Falco” helicopter rescue service for the Hems base in Pieve di Cadore “Angelo Costola”.

After the necessary training period for the crews, therefore, Falco is now ready to take off even after the ephemeris, with an extension of the activity in the evening hours. Currently, in fact, due to visibility conditions, in the winter period, when the hours of light are reduced, the operation of the helicopter rescue ends between 16.30-17.30. From Thursday, however – thanks to modern technologies and the training of some of the staff – operations will be extended to 9 pm every day.

Sefano Da Rin Puppel

In fact, part of the crew at the Pieve Base is now in possession of the required qualifications for flying with night vision goggles and the helicopter currently used is certified for such operations in the dark hours. In the province of Belluno, the currently certified landings for night flights are 45, widely scattered throughout the territory.

See also  Heshan City held a party history learning and education summary meeting to consolidate and expand achievements to promote high-quality development_Heshan Information_Jiangmen Municipal People's Government Portal Website

You may also like

Covid, 251 new infections and two deaths in...

Enhance the awareness of the rule of law...

On the occasion of the arrival of the...

All the duels: Di Maio out of Parliament....

The three years that invented New York –...

Illness in the boat on the Sile in...

Kunming adjusts epidemic prevention and control measures in...

Elections 2022, in Alto Adige success for Vita,...

More human feelings and less debts of human...

The disenchantment of democracy: the party of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy