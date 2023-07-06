In Pisojé, National and International Meeting of Underwater Activities Trainers – news

Home > Cauca > In Pisojé, National and International Meeting of Coaches of

Underwater Activities By Writing on July 5, 2023

The instructors will take stock of the work done in recent years and offer

practical theoretical training.

Organized by the Colombian Federation of Underwater Activities (Fedecas), from 6 to

July 9 will be held at the Pisojé Comfacauca Recreational Center in Popayán, the

‘National and International Meeting of Underwater Activities Trainers’.

This meeting will bring together more than a hundred coaches, coming from all

regions of Colombia and South America.

The main objective of this activity is to allow the coaches to take stock of the

work carried out in recent years and offer practical theoretical training that contributes to the

growth of sports discipline.

This training will be led by the renowned Argentine coach, author of the book

‘Management of the aquatic environment in children’, Alejandro Díaz Ruiz. His experience and

knowledge will be a valuable contribution to the participants, to whom it will provide

innovative and practical tools for your daily work.

This meeting represents a unique opportunity to exchange experiences,

learning and strengthening of the community of trainers of underwater activities

from Colombia and South America.

During the days of the event, conferences, workshops and practical sessions will be held

designed to promote professional updating and the development of new skills.

It is noteworthy that the Colombian Federation of Underwater Activities (Fedecas) is the

highest governing body of this discipline in the country. The entity is associated with Coldeportes,

the Colombian Olympic Committee and the World Confederation of Activities

Underwater.