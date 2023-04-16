In Pitalito, a man was held for the crime of sexual intercourse with a minor

A 45-year-old man was captured in the Los Lagos neighborhood of Pitalito, Huila, for sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age, aggravated in a successive homogeneous contest.

The alleged abuser was required by the 161 sectional Prosecutor’s Office of the Bogotá DC sexual crimes unit The capture was carried out through a background request plan by the quadrant patrols, within the framework of activities for the maintenance of coexistence and citizen security.

It should be noted that the subject in question already has a conviction for the crimes of rebellion, kidnapping for extortion, personal injury and illegal possession of weapons for the private use of the military forces.

The man was made available to the requesting authority, and is waiting for his judicial situation to be defined.

neiva

In another event, a man wanted for the crime of aggravated violent carnal access with a child under 14 years of age, with a homogeneous contest and in a heterogeneous contest with intrafamily violence and incest, was arrested in Neiva.

On Calle 2 with Carrera 5 in the center of the city of Neiva, a 36-year-old man was captured, who, upon verifying his identity document, presented a legal injunction for the crime of Abusive Carnal Access with a child under 14 years of age.

This individual is required by a criminal court in the city of Cali, with the purpose of appearing in the process that is being brought forward for the aforementioned punishable offense.

The captured man was left at the disposal of the competent authority, where a guarantee control judge determined to shelter him with an insurance measure in a prison establishment.