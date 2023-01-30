As part of the maintenance plan for the local sculptural heritage, the district administration resumed the intervention of the 23 sculptures of the master Fernando Botero, located in the square that bears his name.

The Ministry of Culture endorsed the request for intervention in the works, aimed at guaranteeing the basic conditions of conservation of the figures and their pedestals, in favor of the cultural reactivation of the area.

“The sculptures are already from Medellín, they were registered with the Ministry of Culture as part of the city’s heritage. This allows us to continue maintaining them, taking care of them and organizing all the sculptural heritage. Added to this are other works that have been restored, organized and relocated to their original place, such as in Cerro Nutibara or in the viewpoints,” said the Secretary of Citizen Culture, Álvaro Narváez Díaz.

For this project, $490 million was allocated to the maintenance of 60 local artistic creations. The six of his works that are distributed in the city, outside the Plaza Botero, have already been intervened, these are: four located in the San Antonio Park (Bird, Bird of Peace, Sleeping Venus and Male Torso) as well as Gato (San Cristóbal Library Park) and the famous Gorda de Botero (Female Torso), located on the ground floor of Banco de la República, in Berrío Park.

How is Plaza Botero going?

To mitigate the problems in the area, the Ministry of Security and Coexistence has designed prevention, control and monitoring plans in the area and in 2022 alone, 87 operations against crime were carried out.

In 2023, not only were these tasks strengthened, with ten days so far in January, but the strategy of Armored Zones has been launched, in conjunction with the Metropolitan Police and the entire technological component of the Integrated Emergency and Security System.

For its part, Emvarias has carried out three decoration and cleaning brigades this year, led by the Center’s Management and the Ministry of the Environment, in addition to five differential jobs in washing the soil, sweeping and collecting solid and bulky waste.

“For the center of the city, and specifically for the Plaza Botero sector, there are 24/7 schemes with waste collection and transportation, street sweeping and cleaning, and washing of the main areas of this tourist sector,” said the chief. of Cleaning Operations of Emvarias, John Bedoya Múnera.

Plaza Botero is one of the main artistic, tourist and heritage references in Medellín. The sculptures of the master Botero, which adorn this place, are a must for those who visit the capital of Antioquia on a daily basis.

