In Poland, the blockade was lifted at the Jagodyn-Dorogusk checkpoint

The blockade of the checkpoint “Yagodin – Dorogusk” on the Polish-Ukrainian border has ended. It was reported Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction — Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since 14:00, stable traffic of trucks has been restored there. 15 vehicles passed in the direction of Ukraine — they are at the checkpoint. Also, 25 trucks are being registered – they will be heading towards Poland. The largest cargo checkpoint was blocked for more than a month. During this time, the team of the Ministry and the Embassy dealt with the issue of unblocking literally every day. Dozens of meetings and negotiations were held at all possible levels. It’s been a tough job, but it’s not over yet. The border must be unlocked completely, and further blocking is not allowed. We continue to work, taking into account the interests of our carriers and the state”says the message.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Slovakian transporters’ union blocked the movement of trucks through the Vyshnye-Niemetske checkpoint. This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

“Such information was transmitted at 4:10 p.m. by Slovak border guards. Carriers are restricting the movement of trucks heading from Ukraine to Slovakia. At the moment, the movement of trucks is not blocked when leaving Slovakia. Currently, there are 1,263 trucks in the electronic queue for departure to Slovakia in front of the “Uzhgorod” checkpoint, which is adjacent to the Slovak “Vyshnye Nemetske” checkpoint. Passage of passenger cars and buses is carried out as usual”says the message.

Meanwhile, the Association of Hungarian Road Transport Contractors MKFE will start a protest on Monday, December 11, similar to the demonstrations of Polish and Slovak truck drivers, demanding the cancellation of the “transport visa-free” for Ukraine.

According to MKFE’s message on its website, the association received permission to hold such a demonstration from the police of the Sabolch-Satmar-Bereg county. The protesters say that they want to draw the attention of the European Commission and the Hungarian government to what they consider to be serious consequences of the agreement between the European Union, Ukraine and Moldova, which partially liberalizes road transport and puts many Hungarian companies in a critical situation that distorts the market.

“Car carriers demand an immediate review of the agreement and restoration of license quotas for Ukrainian-Hungarian transportation, as well as effective and intensive official control over Ukrainian carriers”MKFE emphasizes.

The spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko announced on the air of the telethon that Hungarian carriers will not block the border during the demonstration on December 11.

«(In Hungary. — Auth.) reported that on December 11 around 11:00 a.m. a demonstration may begin in this direction, but noted that there will apparently be no blocking of truck traffic.”– he said.

According to him, as of Sunday morning, about 1,000 vehicles are waiting at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border.

Meanwhile, the State Customs Service appealed to exporters and carriers who plan to cross the border through the Chop-Zahon border crossing.

“Recently, there has been a negative trend of decreasing the number of large-sized vehicles accepted by the Hungarian side at the Chop-Zahon checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. This is primarily due to the lack of forwarding organizations at the Zahon checkpoint on the Hungarian side. It was there that the registration of T1 transit documents was carried out for cargoes imported by large-sized cars into the territory of the EU through the specified checkpoint. Taking into account that the majority of carriers carried out T1 documents at the “Zachon” checkpoint on the Hungarian side, a large number of vehicles were returned by the Hungarian side to the territory of Ukraine due to the lack of T1s. Therefore, in order to avoid cases of return of vehicles by the Hungarian side and to stabilize the rhythm of acceptance of vehicles by the customs authorities of Hungary, we draw the attention of exporters and carriers to the need to issue T1 documents at the internal customs immediately when issuing export customs declarations”– the department’s message states.

As “FACTS” wrote, earlier in the European Union they decided whose side they were on regarding the blockade of the Ukrainian border. Also, despite the blockade of the border, experts predict a significant decrease in prices for gasoline and autogas in Ukraine.

13

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Facebook

X

