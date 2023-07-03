In politics, sometimes you have to compromise with your own conscience

Martin Klus (43) is a Member of Parliament, previously State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In 2016 and 2020, he ran for SaS, he left the party due to disagreement with its departure from the government of Eduard Heger.

In the spring, he unsuccessfully applied for the post of Slovak representative in the European Court of Auditors. In the interview he says:

why is he running for the Sme family movement from the 150th place candidate, how does he feel about being on the same candidate list with Anton Hrenko, whether Kollár promised him to withdraw from cooperation with the European far right, and what other offers he received before the elections.

Would you say that you will ever find yourself on the same candidate list as the former vice-chairman of the SNS Anton Hrenko?

I wouldn’t really say that. There are similar surprises on several candidates. I admit, I didn’t know what the candidate would look like as a whole when I decided on this position. For me, the agreements related to foreign and European policy, where we actively cooperated with Mr. President, were important.

How did your candidacy for We Are Family come about? Did Chairman Boris Kollár address you directly and offer you the 150th place on the candidate list?

It was mutual. When I expressed my reluctance to continue in politics in March, our discussion began. Mr. Chairman said that he could imagine our more intensive cooperation, I was leaving the matter open. I can say very openly that I decided to stay in politics at the last minute, among other reasons

