Cuorgnè. A company founded in 1948 in Pont Canavese as a carpentry that has always looked to the future, evolving and transforming itself into a furniture factory and now, with the takeover of the third generation, has also combined attention to the environment and energy saving.

Mobili Brunasso in Cuorgnè is managed by Guido Brunasso, Tiziana Boffa and their three children Franco, Laura and Mario, with the collaboration of valid helpers, who carry on what is no longer just a job, but a passion and a family history. Ten years ago they already thought of using renewable sources with the installation of photovoltaic panels on the carpentry workshop in Pont Canavese. Since then the company has been autonomous from an energy point of view, a great advantage in this historical moment in which the supply is affected by strong increases due to the international situation.

“We opted for the installation of photovoltaic panels for 75 kilowatts when we renovated the roof of the carpentry workshop – says Franco Brunasso. – By eliminating asbestos, which dates back to the 1960s, we have taken a further step forward thinking about renewable energy sources. Of these 75 kw we use about 30 per month: the energy produced is sold to the companies that produce it from renewable sources and we buy back from the operator, the most convenient depending on the moment, the one we need. If there have been increases, so far we have been affected in a very slight way, with an increase of around 15%. For heating, on the other hand, we do not use gas, so we do not have the concern of the strong increases that are expected for the winter months ».

To reduce consumption and expenses, the Canavese furniture factory already focused on modern technologies years ago: “We eliminated the old neon lights for LED lighting: from a hundred halogen headlights in the laboratory we went to about forty LED lights and the yield is much better, as well as the lower consumption, equal to about 7 kw per month – continues Brunasso. – We have two shops in addition to the Pontese laboratory, in Cuorgnè and Sa Giusto. In both points of sale the works have already been carried out with a view to energy saving and we are drawing up the project to install the photovoltaic panels on these two structures as well. We are also looking for a solution that does not have a strong impact on the environment in the long term: if batteries are useful for the accumulation of energy, on the other hand they are special waste difficult to dispose of because they contain lithium and acids. We have contacted some Canadian and Japanese producers, attentive to these aspects to evaluate valid options. While for private citizens the costs for the installation of the panels are amortized in a very long time, for companies it takes 8 to 10 years to return the investment made. With a view to saving energy and money, focusing on renewable resources was the right choice ».