In Popayán, progress in digital health in the territories will be discussed – news

“Innovation and Value Connections” are the motto and purpose that will bring together 18 e-health experts.

In the Digital Health to the Territory meeting, which takes place in the first semester of 2023 in 10 cities in Colombia, including Popayán, experiences will be discussed and shared on:

Present and future of digital health in the territories

How to bring telemedicine and ICT to add value in care models?

Challenges in the formation of comprehensive and integrated care networks and how to solve them.

Evaluation of the perceived level of digital maturity of each entity.

Keys to operational efficiency, better results in care and the experience of the person within the health system.

Health System Reform: Approaches and challenges for digital health.

This April 28 will continue this tour in Popayán, with scope in Cauca, southern Valle del Cauca and Nariño with a significant health insurance report:

Department Total population apartment (DANE) Contributory subsidized Special and exception regimes health coverage Percentage representation in national population Cauca 1.524.046 278.418 1.045.172 27.834 89% 3% Narino 1.630.471 263.752 1.187.891 33.368 91% 3%

Thus, Popayán becomes an opportune territory for Digital Health to have a positive impact on health organizations. Sharing all the tools and mechanisms that allow through information and communication technologies to improve access, comprehensiveness, quality of care, relevance and continuity of good service within the health system.

The event will bring together specialists from the various regions of Colombia, who through their knowledge and experience will talk about challenges in the creation of comprehensive and integrated care networks and how to solve them; in addition to being able to receive the evaluation of the level of perception of digital maturity of each entity.

For the expert Sandra Rozo, CEO of R&A Smart Health, “It is a face-to-face, practical event in which people will be introduced to digital tools, understanding the needs of the territory and proposing viable and applicable solutions to them”.

He added that the leaders of the Health secretariats, the EAPB, Hospitals and clinics with roles such as managers, medical directors, Quality directors, nursing leaders, among other actors, have been invited to get involved and live closely These success stories and learn about the tools that can support the exercise of facilitating access and sustainability of institutions in the territories based on Digital Health.

The academic agenda is divided between conferences and conversations that will have the participation of renowned experts, such as Mario Cortés, president of HL7, Colombia; Camilo Arenas, Manager of Corporate and Public Affairs at Boston Scientific Latam; Jesús Fonseca, Sales Manager Dedalus, Colombia; Cristhian Renato Andrade Giron, vice president of planning and corporate risks at Asmet Salud EPS; Cristian Inchima, manager of IPS Mutual SAS, and other experts in digital health issues.

Sandra Rozo, speaker, will refer to the health reform.

Knowledge and success stories will be presented to respond to the needs of the regions, bring technology closer to health teams, provide tools that help entities define their digital transformation path and strengthen relationships are the objectives of these activities .

The digital maturity of health organizations, a pending task

Health entities face challenges related to the use of information and communication technologies by citizens. Organizations need to determine an accurate and reliable roadmap that allows them to move forward in this change on the path to digital transformation.

R&A Smart Health, a company specialized in the health sector in Latin America, has structured a tool called Digital Maturity Perception Index. This model allows the different health entities, whether departmental, municipal, health service providers, clinics, hospitals and even insurers, to determine how they have advanced in this digital transformation process.

The index is made up of five axes that guide organizations towards digital transformation: Leadership, strategy, management, resources, data converted into information and innovation.

The company has been implementing this tool through the digital health strategy to the territory in different regions of Colombia and soon to other countries in Latin America.