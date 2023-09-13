In Popayán the Gastronomic Congress was enjoyed, which left positive results in different areas – news

Around gastronomy there were four days of forums, exhibitions, cooking workshops, art, music, stands of different products and massive attendance.

“Thank you from the heart”, those three words contain, in addition to the gratitude of the president of the Gastronomic Corporation of Popayán, Enrique González Ayerbe and his colleagues, the recognition of all the actors who participated in the Congress, the great reception and success at the local, regional, national and international level of this contest in its 21st version, which means the positioning it has achieved over these years.

It is undeniable, the Gastronomic Congress has given a new air, a new dynamic to Popayán, first of all, in terms of the development and visibility of its gastronomy and products, which are reflected in a varied offer that has allowed the training and professionalization of chefs, a greater knowledge of the inexhaustible world of cooking, which before was reduced and today has improved the taste and even the standard of living of the locals. It is a new line of the local economy, with everything that this gastronomy industry requires and moves.

It is time to think about a suitable place, with everything necessary to carry out the Gastronomic Congress that, in addition, is used for this type of contest during the year. Meanwhile, those who visit Popayán at that time can enjoy the Caldas park, the history and architecture of the historic center.

As González Ayerbe says in his assessment, the Gastronomic Congress not only promotes and safeguards the traditional cuisines of Popayán, it also has a positive impact on the socioeconomic and cultural level in the region.

The broad concept that this Congress manages, with its academic part that is scarce in this type of events in the country, has been guaranteeing its success year after year and consolidating Popayán as a tourist destination specialized in gastronomy.

The support of public and private allies is also highlighted, in addition to the massive attendance of the public, both from Popayán and Cauca, as well as from Colombia, and international guests from Mexico, Japan and Spain, the United States and Peru.

For four days, important academics, chefs, gastronomy enthusiasts, students, teachers, researchers and bearers of tradition met again in Popayán, who participated in the Academic Forum focused on circularity and sustainability. From the stages of knowledge, where 36 live cooking and flavor workshops were held with the presentation of 16 artists, in addition to the important gastronomic offer of the Parque Caldas fairgrounds. Entrepreneurship of artisans, typical sweets and other products stood out in the Pavilion of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce. The Cacao Hunters stand also had great success.

Hunters cocoa stand, for export, produced in Popayán.

The delegations of Mexico with San Cristóbal de Las Casas, Santander de Quilichao and Cacao, stood out as guests of honor by sharing with the public the cultural wealth of their regions and the benefits, not only gastronomic, but also socioeconomic, of a product as important as It’s cocoa.

The ‘Alvaro Garzón’ award for life and work, in a solemn act full of emotions, was presented this year to Weildler Guerra Curvelo, Ph.D. in Anthropology, an expert and student of Caribbean cuisine, who highlighted what the Corporation has achieved Gastronomy through the Congress to safeguard traditional cuisine, not only at the local but national level. In this same act, the president of the Gastronomic Corporation, Enrique González Ayerbe, received the Civil Order of Merit of the City of Popayán from the Mayor’s Office. In addition, the Corporation gave recognition to people who have enhanced the traditional cuisines of the capital of Cauca.

“We are very grateful for the support received from our allies for holding this Congress, above all, with the great reception that we receive every year from the public who massively accompanies us in the activities for four days, which fills us with commitment. to continue making the Congress a great event that the city of Popayán deserves,” said Enrique González Ayerbe, president of the Popayán Gastronomic Corporation.

Natural fiber wallets, handmade in Guapi, Cauca Chamber of Commerce Pavilion.

XXI Congress in figures

• More than 5,000 m2 of tents installed at the Parque Caldas fairgrounds.

• 45,000 attendees in person at the fairgrounds and the academic forum of the XXI Congress.

• More than 60 tradition bearers preparing traditional dishes from Popayán and Cauca at the fairgrounds.

• More than 100 suitable stands with a varied gastronomic, artisanal, business, commercial and entertainment offer.

• Revitalization of the local economy in the food, transportation, restaurant, hotel and logistics/events sectors.

• More than 250 direct and 1,000 indirect jobs generated around the XXI Gastronomic Congress.

• 100 young people, including students and cooking apprentices, carried out experiential practices at the Congress.

• Most important tourist event for economic reactivation in Popayán during the second half of 2023.

• More than 25 entities, unions, companies and allied organizations.

• 36 chefs and cooks giving live cooking workshops on the Platform of Knowledge.

• More than 7,200 tastings for the public on the Platform of Knowledge.

• More than 15 experts and researchers from the gastronomic industry spoke about ancestry and sustainability at the Academic Forum.

• 16 groups on the flavor stage of mostly Afro and indigenous origin, presenting their ancestral culture to the public through art and music.

• More than 20 students from the Universidad del Cauca, committed to tourism, volunteered at this city event.

• 25 enterprises of victims of the armed conflict and women exhibited their agribusinesses during the event.

• 22 commercial stands, crafts and traditional drinks.

• 21 restaurants and taverns with a gastronomic offer from the center, south, Pacific and north of Cauca.

• More than 60 guests of honor from the delegations of Mexico and Santander de Quilichao presented the best of their gastronomy, art, music and academia.

• Representatives from countries such as Mexico, Spain, Japan, the United States and Peru participated in the Knowledge Platform and the academic forum.

• Eight parallel activities among which book presentations, documentaries, entrepreneurship fair and farmer’s market stand out.