In Popayán, the property performance tool was launched to protect water resources – news

To achieve the expected result, community and institutional actors joined forces with international cooperation.

By Soledad Victoria Olano Correa

With the purpose of managing and monitoring the hydrographic basins that supply Popayán, the Multi-stakeholder Platform was created, a property performance tool led by the Fundación Procuenca Río Las Piedras and the Popayán Aqueduct and Sewer Company, developing social, economic and environmental actions. to supply water to the capital of Cauca.

This strategy strengthens the Multi-stakeholder mechanism, operated by the Pubenza Spring Water Fund, based on the consolidation of a baseline that allows monitoring and follow-up of the water regulation service in the medium and long term, which assesses the impact of the conservation, restoration and productive conservation actions that are developed in the supply basins of the municipality of Popayán, in order to generate a greater impact on coverage.

Said technological and didactic platform that promotes the conservation of biodiversity, presents strategic lines to strengthen the capacities of 30 seed custodians to recover the areas of water sources, control the processes of alteration of the quality of the water resource, educate the population on the efficient use of water and contribute to the ecological balance of the Molino, Pisojé, Palacé and Ejido rivers.

Launch of the property performance tool, which took place in the Foyer of the Guillermo Valencia Theater in Popayán. In the graphic Hernando Alfonso Pérez Valencia, manager of the Popayán Aqueduct company and Liliana Recamán Mejía, technical coordinator of the Río Piedras Foundation.

Likewise, it promotes the construction of a social fabric, the planning and sustainability of four micro-watersheds, 84 properties, 1995.98 hectares in passive restoration, payments for environmental services of properties with high, medium and low priority, 83 climate monitoring stations with the participation of riverside communities.

“In the city we have highly vulnerable areas with high threats due to landslides, such as the Molino river basin, which has historically put Popayán at risk in the years 1928, 1938, at the end of the 1950s, in 1996, in 2012 and in December 2013 it produced a strong flood in the Municipality”, stated Liliana Recaman Mejía, technical coordinator of the Río Piedras Foundation and deputy manager of planning and studies of the Popayán Aqueduct and Sewer Company.

Likewise, the official indicated that with the multi-stakeholder platform it is expected that the articulation actions will be reinforced through pillars that strengthen the capacities of the communities that take care of the basins, because through this capacity building comes the development of alternatives for produce and preserve.

Isolation to recover the Calvache lagoon, upper basin of the Palacé river, in Gabriel López, Totoró.

In addition, at the launch event of this social interaction platform, which took place in the Foyer of the Guillermo Valencia Theater in Popayán, where the results of the páramos and forests program were also shown, an international cooperation process that was carried out for four years in the upper basin of the Palacé river with successful results, the manager of the Popayán Aqueduct Company, Hernando Alfonso Perez Valencia, He stated that this tool has been working jointly with the Mayor’s Office of Popayán, the Río Piedras Foundation and the company he is in charge of.

He stressed that the Río Piedras Foundation has been working on the conservation of supply basins for more than 32 years through various operations for the water regulation of these systems, which today allows Popayán to have water continuously and of very good quality. quality.

I work with peasant communities in the upper basin of the Palacé river.

“Climate change implies protecting our water sources; In this sense, I would say that today we do not have difficulties for the supply of our three treatment plants, precisely because we have been working with the peasant and indigenous communities and with all the people who are around the basins and with the policies that are being generating, we have been able to respond to the water needs of the city, affirmed the manager of the Popayán Aqueduct.

To achieve this positive result, efforts have been joined with community and institutional actors at the local, regional and national levels to protect the environment and prevail on these important issues of protection of forests and moors, with the support of international donors such as the Agency of the United States for International Development (USAID).

*Home photo: Páramo de Guanacas, upper Palacé River basin.