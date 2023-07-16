In Pordenone Pasolini’s ricotta in the uncensored version – News

The uncensored version of La ricotta arrives on the big screen for the first time, on 18 July at 9.30 pm in Pordenone, in the Cinemazero summer arena in the Francesca Trombino gardens. The organizers announce it.





The screening – an opportunity to see the only surviving copy of the film, as desired by the director, before censorship – is organized in collaboration with the National Film Archive – Experimental Center of Cinematography and with the Pasolini Study Center of Casarsa, where until The exhibition La ricotta di Pier Pasolini in the photographs of Paul Ronald, one of the greatest still photographers of Italian cinema, will open on 24 September.





The screening of La ricotta will be followed by the documentary Le donne di Pasolini by Eugenio Cappuccio, narrated by Giuseppe Battiston. It is an unprecedented fresco of the world of the great director, writer, poet and playwright, which focuses on the important women in his life: from his mother Susanna Colussi, to Maria Callas, Laura Betti, Oriana Fallaci and Giovanna Bemporad, starting Friulian territories where he grew up and from which he drew inspiration. The director Eugenio Cappuccio and the producer, from Pordenone, Pasqualino Suppa will intervene.





Ricotta is one of the episodes of RoGoPaG, a collective film that derives from the initials of the surnames of the directors who signed the various stories: Rossellini, Godard, Pasolini and Gregoretti. The episode directed by Pasolini shows the ordeal experienced on the set of a film on the Passion of the Christ directed by Orson Welles by an extra, Stracci, in a film within a film which opens parentheses of fierce polemic against the Italian bourgeoisie and moments of dreamlike suspension like the ‘big binge’ in the cave. The film unleashed a scandal, it was condemned for contempt of religion and Pasolini had to modify some sequences.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

