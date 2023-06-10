Home » In Pordenone the Fvg Pride parade, ‘resistance in progress’ – Friuli VG
Pia Covre godmother of the event, the rainbow flags dominate

Opened by the banner “Resistance in progress #proudenone” the parade of the 4th edition of the Fvg Pride, the LGBTQIA+ pride march, began in Pordenone, starting from the Fvg Pride village set up in Galvani park.

The godmother of the event, Pia Covre, president of the committee for the civil rights of prostitutes, got on one of the first floats.

The procession, which winds along the streets of the centre, is dominated by the colors of the rainbow flags and sees the largest number of floats (eight) present in the last four editions of the event. The musical accompaniment that accompanies them is varied.

Some representatives of the Municipalities of Udine, San Vito al Tagliamento and some entities of the former province of Gorizia participate in the parade in an official capacity. Also present were the representatives of the oppositions of the Municipalities of Pordenone (which did not give patronage to Pride) and Monfalcone, the regional councilor Furio Honsell and the representatives of the municipal and provincial Democratic Party of Pordenone. They wave, among others, CGIL flags.

In the Galvani park, the information stalls of the various associations that organized or joined the march remained open until the start of the parade, including Alfi Lune, Arcigay Friuli, the Arcobaleno families, Agedo Udine, the University Union of Udine, Fridays for future of Gorizia, Anpi of Pordenone, Coscioni Fvg cell.

