In Pore, a 5-kilometer dike built to protect 6 villages from flooding is strengthened – news

New opportunities are coming for the population that is victims of the conflict in 2023. Today, July 7, the call for the fund for Colombians registered as belonging to this population begins so that they can access 100% forgivable credits to study undergraduate in the country.

The Fund will have registrations open until July 18 and represents the team management between the Ministry of National Education, the Bogotá Secretary of Education and the High Council for the Rights of Victims, Peace and Reconciliation, as constituents of this fund, ICETEX as administrator of the program, and the Victims Unit as the entity that supports this effort.

On the ICETEX website, (https://web.icetex.gov.co/-/poblacion-victima-del-conflicto-armado-en-colombia) the call is open for Colombian victims, who must be included in the Single Registry of Victims -RUV-, or be recognized as members of this affected population in the Judgments of Justice and Peace, Land Restitution, Special Jurisdiction for Peace or the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

The Victim Population Fund grants forgivable credits for undergraduate studies (technical, professional, technological or university levels), beginning with any academic semester that the beneficiary is going to study. The program covers for each semester tuition expenses up to 11 minimum wages (SMMLV) and support up to 1.5 SMMLV.

The call has opportunities for applicants from all regions of the country, as well as the Capital District (these through the Bogotá Chapter). There are already close to 9,000 Colombians who have benefited from this Fund since it was created in 2013.

This invitation is a message to Colombians: all procedures and requests made through ICETEX are done without intermediaries and at no cost. Do not be fooled by processors, who take advantage of applicants and defraud people, affecting, even criminally, those who count on these people to make their registrations.

The final benefit of forgiveness will be granted to those who graduate from the financed program and participate in the victim accompaniment program established in the Fund’s regulations.

The information on the requirements, calendar and step by step of registration, renewal and forgiveness of credit, can be found in the regulation documents and text of the call, on the same website provided by ICETEX for registrations, at https://web.icetex.gov.co/-/poblacion-victima-del-conflicto-armado-en-colombia

Source: ICETEX

