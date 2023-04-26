In Prato Don Coluccia, the “courage priest” who fights drug dealing and crime [notiziediprato.it]

25.04.2023 h 19:54 comments

In Prato Don Coluccia, the “courage priest” who fights drug dealing and crime

He will be a guest of the Kiwanis club Prato. In the morning he will meet the students, in the afternoon a public meeting in the cloister of San Domenico

Day in Prato tomorrow, April 26, for Don Antonio Coluccia, the drug-dealing priest who fights in the suburbs of Rome to spread the gospel against drugs and crime and who for this reason lives under guard.

An initiative, organized by the Kiwanis club of Prato, which will kick off at 11 at the Dagomari institute where the hero-priest will meet students to talk about legality, territory and Christian commitment through his experiences in Salento, Campania and Rome where he countered the action of the underworld by attracting young people from the most disadvantaged neighborhoods to himself.

A strong and important testimony that of Coluccia, who will also be at the center of the public meeting organized in the cloister of San Domenico and which will be followed by a dinner at the Pavoniere.

Associated local editions: Prato