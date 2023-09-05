In protest of their situation.. The unemployed doctors continue their hunger strike

Electronic flag – Rabat

The Coordination of Unemployed Doctors in Morocco continues its hunger strike, which began on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, under the slogan “Dignity or Martyrdom” at the headquarters of the Democratic Left Alliance, Yacoub El Mansour, in Rabat.

The Coordination Committee said in a statement, of which Al-Alam received a copy, that it is continuing the battle of empty stomachs until the fulfillment of its “legitimate” demand to include all members of the Coordination Committee in all the wires of the public service, in a manner commensurate with the doctorate degree obtained.

The Coordination Committee stated in the same statement that the condition of the hunger strikers is very critical, and their health is constantly deteriorating, noting that three cases of severe fainting were recorded among its members, bringing the cases of transfer to the hospital to receive the necessary first aid to 29 cases, and some of the strikers refused to go to the hospital. hospital despite the serious deterioration of their health.

According to the same source, the Coordination Committee embodies, in parallel with the open hunger strike, daily peaceful protest stops in front of public institutions and in front of the Rabat state, the last of which was the peaceful stand that was organized in front of the state on 8/11/2023, warning that the protesters did not find anyone to listen to their demands.

The Coordination of Unemployed Doctors confirmed that this step came after it exhausted all forms of struggle in order to demand its constitutional right, similar to the rest of the groups that benefited from the public service, noting that it had organized protests, open sit-ins, and a warning hunger strike in front of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and in front of the dome of Parliament. For more than four years, and by correspondence with all ministers, secretaries of parties, trade union and human rights bodies, and by correspondence with the mediator’s office.

And the aforementioned coordination decided, according to the same statement, to continue this open-ended hunger strike, stressing that it would not back down from it except with fairness and inclusion in all wires of the public service. Especially universities and practical research centers, given the enormous shortage they know, holding the concerned authorities responsible for what the situation will lead to.

