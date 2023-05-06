In Puerto Caldas, the students made themselves felt

In the Carlos Castro Saavedra Educational Institution of this corregimiento there was no activity for two days. The cause? The almost thousand high school and primary students got tired of waiting for them to attend to the infrastructure failures that their headquarters presents and also made it clear that there is a lack of understanding between the 11-year-old students and the rector.

The students stationed themselves at the entrance of the school and did not allow anyone to enter, so a team from the Ministry of Education had to travel from Pereira to mediate in the crisis, listen to the parties and propose solutions.

X-ray of the physical part

Upon arriving in Puerto Caldas, the director of the Office of Educational Coverage of the Secretariat, Ancizar Ortiz, told the boys that they had to allow the rector to enter and they initially refused, upon hearing this response he had no other choice. They had to tell them that they were going to have to return to Pereira, because there was no atmosphere for negotiation and it was at that moment that the students agreed as long as they listened to all their requests.

“This Institution, like many others in the city, has the difficulty of being a construction from many years ago, almost 30, with very difficult technical construction specifications for maintenance, there are roof tiles-channel or beam that are very long than in past times They were widely used by builders, but today they are discontinued in the market”, commented Ortiz.

This translates into the fact that partial roof repairs cannot be made, but that the entire roof be intervened on and that also leads to reinforcing the structure of some rooms, “the idea of ​​that tile was to save a lot of money on the structure, when the tiles are smaller, more structures are needed followed by support”.

The director of Coverage also explained that the number of trees that the Institution has and that provide shade given the high temperatures that are registered in the corregimiento, in the long run have caused other problems: the channels are constantly clogged by leaves and when it rains, since they are very old trees, branches fall that crack the aforementioned tiles. This is how in the halls of the Carlos Castro Saavedra, leaks fall and later flood.

Regarding the other matters

For a long time, the supply of drinking water was in charge of a public service company from Cartago, which was deficient and complicated administratively by having to pay a company that does not belong to the city or the department. But from Aguas y Aguas they have already installed the corresponding pipe and it is the same liquid as the rest of Pereira.

Within the agreement with the educational community, it was agreed that the Carder will review the trees to know the actions to follow because “there is a lot of fauna in the Institution: birds, iguanas, squirrels, opossums and the roots of the trees also cause us problems such as pipe damage, walls and platforms are raised, so to estimate the investment we need the concept, management plan and service route from the Corporation,” Ortiz said.

The discomfort with the rector

The students who will graduate this year want to do it with all the hype and cymbals that the occasion warrants. They even want to hire a choreographer, but they met with opposition from the rector, who expressed that it should be a more sober act and that a person who enters The school must have a series of documents such as ARL, to be cured in health. That is clearly the right thing to do and that is why the Secretariat invited them to settle all the differences in the Board of Directors.

The situation reached such a point of little understanding that the young people proposed to celebrate the graduation in a place other than the school, to which the team that intervened advised them that it was best to do it properly in the Institution.