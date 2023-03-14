Home News In Puglia 4 dead and 236 new positives at Covid, 4.4% tests – Puglia
Of the 1,659 currently positive, three in intensive care

(ANSA) – BARI, MARCH 14 – Today in Puglia there are 236 new cases of positivity to Covid out of 5,299 tests for an incidence of 4.4%. There are also four deaths. The new cases are distributed as follows: 98 in the province of Bari, 15 in the Bat, 25 in the province of Brindisi, 23 in the Foggia area, 52 in the province of Lecce, 22 in that of Taranto. Of the 1,659 currently positive people, 80 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday 77) and three in intensive care (yesterday two). (HANDLE).

