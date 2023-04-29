In Puglia, Covid infections are decreasing but the number of hospitalizations is rising – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, APRIL 29 – The Covid-19 infections in Puglia have returned to decline after last week’s rise but there is a slight increase in people hospitalized in the Medicine wards. This is what emerges from the weekly report of the Istituto Superiore della Sanità: in the week from 21 to 27 April, the incidence was equal to 35.6 cases per 100 thousand residents against 44.7 in the previous week. However, the occupancy rate of beds in Covid Medicine rises above the national average: 5.4% against 4.7%, while in intensive care the percentage is 0.9% on average with the rest of the country. (HANDLE).

