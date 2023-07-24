Home » In Punta Aderci driftwood becomes “Dinosaurs”
News

In Punta Aderci driftwood becomes “Dinosaurs”

by admin
In Punta Aderci driftwood becomes “Dinosaurs”

An unknown author who loves the Punta Aderci nature reserve has given new life to the various driftwood left on the beach by storm surges. His great creativity and his passion for animals have allowed the creation of a Stegosaurus, a deer and a small piglet.

Works of art and genius between beach and sea. An incredibly ingenious way to clean the beach.

Photo on Grace Monaco.

See also  The construction of the national park makes the "China Water Tower" stronger and more abundant - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

The policeman who misbehaved with the female donkey...

US Department of Justice Files Lawsuit Against Texas...

Mercedes, the regret of Lewis Hamilton

Chairman PTI will appear before Election Commission tomorrow

Elvia Milena Sanjuan aspires to the Governorship of...

NARNI. LE VIE DEL CINEMA 29 – From...

Ogra approves hike in gas tariff

Ombudsman’s Office requests to activate the Departmental Recruitment...

US FSC Chairman Aims For Regulatory Transparency For...

Messi made his debut at Inter Miami –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy