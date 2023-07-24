In Punta Aderci driftwood becomes “Dinosaurs”

0
An unknown author who loves the Punta Aderci nature reserve has given new life to the various driftwood left on the beach by storm surges. His great creativity and his passion for animals have allowed the creation of a Stegosaurus, a deer and a small piglet.
Works of art and genius between beach and sea. An incredibly ingenious way to clean the beach.
Photo on Grace Monaco.
See also The construction of the national park makes the "China Water Tower" stronger and more abundant - Xinhua English.news.cn