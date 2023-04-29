In Puyo, two detainees with a firearm and controlled substances

EVENT

Through a joint operation between the National Police and the Pastaza Prosecutor’s Office, a house was raided in the Plaza Aray de Puyo neighborhood. In this fact, there are detainees, a firearm and drugs. The authorities and the Police have launched the operations agreed upon in the meetings held.

At a press conference, the Pastaza Police Commander gave details of the case.

The Pastaza District Police Commander, Edgar Maroto, reported that on the morning of Friday, April 28, two alleged criminals were arrested, who had a firearm and controlled substances in their possession. The arrest was carried out with a search, in the Plaza Aray sector, at dawn on Friday, April 28, 2023, resulting in the apprehension of two citizens, who had in their possession a firearm and several subject substances. to audit. Commander Maroto expresses to the citizens his commitment to continue eradicating all criminal outbreaks that affect the city of Puyo.

This operation was carried out jointly with the Prosecutor’s Office and other security entities in the province. Inside the searched home, in addition to these substances, electronic scales and plastic covers were also found, which suggests that the substances were destined for micro-trafficking, that is, for sale within the city.

One of the recommendations of the Police is not to be afraid of collaborating with law enforcement, when they see any suspicious movement or person, since all complaints are anonymous and the life of the person providing that information will have the respective protection. .

These actions are the first step to eradicate and combat insecurity, which affects citizens. The National Police reiterates the invitation to remain vigilant and report any criminal act or suspicious persons that appears in your neighborhood or sector.