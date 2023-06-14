Home » In QR code, the new logo of Colombia Compra Eficiente
In QR code, the new logo of Colombia Compra Eficiente

by admin
With the aim of evolving and encouraging public purchases among citizens, the Public State Procurement Agency, Colombia Compra Eficiente changed its logoafter 10 years of use.

In the commitment to “democratize” state contracting, this decision would seek to facilitate access to them, which is why the new logo no longer has a barcode otherwise it changes to a QR code which will be in charge of directing users to all public procurement platforms.

This, in addition to facilitating the entry to the website, “gives a new life” to public purchases, getting closer to the actors of the popular economy, since access to it only requires a cell phone.

