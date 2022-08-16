QUAGLIUZZO. A silence permeated with deep contemplation enveloped the moved and incredulous crowd that awaited, on the afternoon of Saturday 13, the arrival of Carmen Scivetti’s coffin in the churchyard of the parish church of Quagliuzzo to give her the last, heartfelt and affectionate greeting. Floral wreaths decorated the entrance and among them stood out one of white, yellow and orange flowers arranged in the shape of a heart.

After the blessing, given by the parish priest Don Enrico Chianese, the coffin was slowly brought, under a blinding sun, inside the sacred building and placed on the ground, followed by the mother of the fifteen year old, Anna Rosa, and by her father Michele, visibly overwhelmed. from an indescribable pain. The benches and chairs were immediately occupied and many of those present (about 300 people) stood at the sides and at the end of the nave. Two uniformed officers of the Penitentiary Police Corps, colleagues of Carmen’s father, were stationed on either side of the altar. Compound, reassuring, like guardian angels. After the accident that took place on Sunday 7 on the Pedemontana, when the car in which she was traveling with a 21-year-old boy from Pavone and his 15-year-old sister crashed into the base of the overpass leading to the Turin-Aosta motorway, the young di Strambinello had been transported to the CTO where she died on Tuesday 9. Her parents agreed, with great sensitivity and altruism, to the removal of organs. During the homily Fr Enrico shared a personal memory: «It was 2008 when a young member of my family, aged only 17, lost his life in similar circumstances. I remember the dismay of an entire community. For parents, suffering and tears will always remain in the heart, but death does not break the communion with our loved ones; these young lives are now in the hands of God and no torment will touch them anymore. The name Carmen derives from the Hebrew karmel, which means “garden of God”, and Carmen has now returned to the house of the Father ». At the end of the funeral rite, Don Fabrizio Gobbi, chaplain of the Ivrea Prison and concelebrant, addressed the parents directly, bringing them the message of closeness and condolence that the Bishop of Ivrea, Monsignor Edoardo Cerrato, had asked them to to arrive. Don Fabrizio then continued: «A part of life has been torn away, leaving an infinite laceration in the heart of a father and a mother accompanied by heavy questions about the reason for so much pain. There are no words, only silence, closeness and prayer. Carmen stays in your life and she always will be. Remember her alive in your home, in your looks, in your embraces ». Spontaneous, prolonged applause rose to the top as the coffin came out of the church. Then silence fell again before the departure of the hearse for Carmen’s last journey to the Strambinello cemetery, where her body will rest. –