In Quartu geolocated inventory to map the territory – Sardinia

(ANSA) – QUARTU SANT’ELENA, 29 APR – A new geographic information portal to synthesize and represent the data regarding the Quartese area in a timely and direct manner. The Municipality of Quartu Sant’Elena is equipping itself with a new software, a fundamental work tool which will allow it to have a complete inventory within a year and a half, which can be consulted quickly, through which to program targeted policies and action strategies.



It’s called GeoQSE and as the name suggests it is the geoportal wanted by the administration to have a clear and certified picture of the city, capable of guaranteeing constant monitoring with immediate feedback. The software exploits the potential of current computer systems and guarantees a complete mapping of Quartu. In fact, the guidance act of the Giunta Milia envisages that it becomes a daily working tool for all the human resources of the Municipality. It is the first step of a programme, broken down by step, which will be completed by September 2024 and which already shows the model’s potential today. “We started this project because we believe the Geoportal is a very useful tool for all the proceedings involving the Municipality – comments the deputy mayor Tore Sanna -.



We are currently in the initial phase of the programme; we started from the inventory of the Municipality’s assets, in particular of the roads, and we will continue until we have all the services necessary to accurately map the territory and to cross-reference the data in such a way as to build an optimal level of knowledge and trust between citizens and public administration. To achieve this result, a joint effort of all sectors is needed, without exception”.



To abolish the digital divide, all the Offices are therefore called to make their own contribution. A painstaking work that will affect not only purely technical services, such as Private Building or Urban Planning, but also other more administrative ones, such as Toponymy, with the publication of the resolutions that certify the names of the streets. The setting up and loading of the first data was entrusted to a specialized company, Leganet, supported by a team of municipal employees, with the contribution of the Municipal IT Service (Sic). (HANDLE).

