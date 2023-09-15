In Quibdó and Istmina 450 entrepreneurial women strengthened their capacities

The international organization SOS Children’s Villages implemented, thanks to the support of UN Women, the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund – WPFH, and the Multi-Donor Fund for Peace, a project that benefited more than 450 female entrepreneurs. of Chocó, strengthening their capacities and abilities for leadership in the region.

The objective of the project, which began in June 2022 and lasted approximately one year, was to promote the social, political and economic empowerment of local organizations, networks, women and adolescents who are victims of forced displacement and exclusion, Afro-descendants and indigenous people (including the LGBTIQ+) in order to ensure their development and the satisfaction of their specific needs after the impact caused by the pandemic and the armed conflict.

The project, which had an investment of more than 525 million pesos, was carried out in the municipalities of Quibdó and Istmina, where six grassroots organizations led by women were focused: COCOMACIA, COMULICHEM, ASOSIEMPRE, AVIWI and Manos Creativas in Istmina and Women We Can in Quibdó.

As explained by Esteban Reyes, national director of SOS Children’s Villages in Colombia, “within the framework of this initiative, a diagnosis of the participating organizations was carried out from which their strengths, interests and needs were identified and the strengthening plan was designed. of capabilities, obtaining results that contribute to the construction of a better social context in the Chocó region.”

Thanks to this project, it was possible to work with nearly 450 women entrepreneurs: 225 from Quibdó and 225 from Istmina. Of them, 387 (203 in Quibdó and 184 in Istmina) strengthened their capacities in soft skills, peace building, leadership, resilience, assertive communication, conflict resolution, citizen participation, enforceability of rights and advocacy, economic empowerment, communication and empathy .

Another result of the project was the strengthening of the participation of women leaders within spaces with local authorities for the socialization and adjustments of the gender equality policy of the municipality of Istmina.

Likewise, the initiative managed to focus and prioritize 30 productive initiatives led by women and the LGTBIQ+ population that are currently participating in a strengthening process with a view to sustainability. Of these, 10 (5 in Istmina and 5 in Quibdó) were specifically assisted in strengthening their administrative and financial processes, marketing, brand positioning and resource management.

According to information from DANE, the department of Chocó is among the regions with the highest unemployment rates, among other reasons, due to the lack of social and economic investment. A situation that in recent years has affected women to a greater extent, since after the impact of the pandemic, of every 10 men who regained their jobs, only one woman did so.

