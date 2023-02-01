The Traffic Agents of the Yopal Mobility Secretariat carried out pre-operational inspections of taxi-type individual transport vehicles, which provide service in the municipality.

From the Secretariat they indicated that this is a preventive action, which consists of an inspection of the vehicle, the styling and pressure of the tires, also verifying the optimal operation of its electrical and mechanical systems. In short, that the lights, brakes, windshield and other elements fulfill their functions, that drivers carry the necessary elements for circulation (full first aid kit, current multipurpose fire extinguisher), as well as having up-to-date documentation.

“It’s not persecution”

These inspections are carried out from the secretariat in order to comply with Decree 1079 of 2015 “By means of which the Sole Regulatory Decree of the Transport Sector is issued.”, and, that, in this way, they can carry out the issuance of the Operation Card.

Thus, the relevance of this action is found so that public transport vehicles can circulate in the city and provide the service safely. In this sense, the Ministry of Mobility will also be in charge of advancing this process with the buses.

The Ministry of Mobility has pointed out that these reviews are not due to any persecution of the taxi drivers’ union, but rather are aimed at guaranteeing safety in the provision of the service, both to users and to the drivers themselves.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Related