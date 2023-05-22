“In recent years there was no will to implement the Peace Agreement”: exFarc

It was a hot morning in Tierra Grata, the village where more than 300 people live, including ex-combatants of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC-EP) guerrilla, victims of the armed conflict and other citizens.

In the middle of a tour of the productive projects that the signatories of the Peace Agreement have in this place whose extension is around 80 hectares in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Manaure, Cesar, some of them stated that this pact with the national government would have been implemented slowly.

“In these 6 years there has been no political will, the idea was to tear the Agreement to shreds, wear us down, the Government only gave $8 million, the rest we have to thank international cooperation,” expressed one of the reincorporated from the hardware store that they created through an association of 92 of them.

The ex-combatants hope that the Government of Gustavo Petro will speed up the implementation of the Peace Agreement.



GERMAN COOPERATION

One such organization is the Fundación Evolución Caribe, created by an economist and sociologist from the Federal Republic of Germany.

Eugenia Mier, project director of the institution, told EL PILÓN that they work to strengthen the participation and economic development of the victims of the armed and social conflict in Colombia, but also with the population in the process of reincorporation.

“Since 2020, we have been developing a project with the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs through which we accompany the strengthening of organizations that were created in the Peace Agreement. The Foundation has a presence in Bolívar, Sucre, La Guajira and Cesar”, explained Mier.

POINTS OF THE AGREEMENT: 1. COMPREHENSIVE RURAL REFORM

The Peace Agreement, signed in 2016 during the Government of Juan Manuel Santos, has 6 main points; The first of these is the Comprehensive Rural Reform, which includes “contribute to the structural transformation of the countryside, close the gaps between the countryside and the city, integrate regions and territories and contribute to eradicating poverty and promoting equality”.

However, Gilberto Giraldo, an ex-combatant, assures that the difficulties with this point would have started since they began the relocation process: “Some administrations wanted us to be at the top of the mountains, far away, where no one could visit us, where there was no contact with the population.”

According to Giraldo, the Peace Agreement was “stagnant” in the Government of Iván Duque “because it was not possible for him to understand the importance of moving forward with this first point of resolving the land problem.”

SOME STEPS OF THAT REFORM

The signatories have high expectations with the Government of Gustavo Petro, whose former Minister of Agriculture, Cecilia López, assured that the agrarian reform was possible with the existing laws of the country.

However, this portfolio and the bench of the Historical Pact filed a project in Congress that seeks for the peasantry to have progressive access to land.

Some of the instruments of the reform, according to López, are the acquisition of the land, the titling of the same, the distribution of the properties that were in the hands of drug traffickers and the productivity of the land. The goal is three million hectares.

2. POLITICAL PARTICIPATION

The second point is the guarantee of political participation, which has to do with “new political scenarios, strengthening pluralism and inclusion”.

Thus, it was defined that ex-combatants had the right to 10 seats in the Congress of the Republic, between the Senate and the Chamber, for two legislative periods, since 2018, regardless of the number of votes obtained at the polls.

The members of the former FARC created the Comunes political party that endorsed Cesarean Senator Imelda Daza Cotes.

COUNCLES FOR VICTIMS

“But it is the last straw that the son of Jorge 40 has remained as a representative of victims of the Caribbean in Congress,” Wilman Aldana expressed about Jorge Tovar Vélez, who occupies one of the 16 seats that also resulted from the Agreement.

Tovar was elected by the Special Transitory Circumscription for Peace (CITREP) number 12 that includes the departments of Cesar, La Guajira and Magdalena.

Act of forgiveness and reconciliation last Thursday May 18 in Tierra Grata.



3. END OF THE DISPUTE

The third point of the Agreement was entitled End of the conflict, this establishes the termination “definitively, of the offensive attacks between the public forces and the FARC-EP”just as you have to “stop hostilities and any action that affects the civilian population.”

In addition, it indicates that said group should “Lay down your arms and start the reincorporation process to implement the Peace Agreement.”

“DISARM” THE WORD

Regarding this component, Sabas Duque, signatory, asserts that “Although it was important to hand over the physical weapons of war, we must stop to think if that is enough to build peace.”

According to Duque, it is also necessary that each person “disarm their words and attitudes” to reach social tranquility.

“We stopped a war that caused us deaths and displacement, but we continue to generate family and community conflicts… What we are doing is recycling hate, grudges and resentments, so we are not going to get anywhere”, express.

The entity that accompanies those who laid down their weapons is the Agency for Reincorporation and Normalization (ARN), which has a presence throughout the country, through offices and professionals who guide ex-combatants to achieve their life goals, and strengthen ties with their families and the community, through different processes.

4. SOLUTION TO THE PROBLEM OF ILLICIT DRUGS

During the ‘Peace Agreement Dialogues’ gathering held in Tierra Grata, a Police patrolman presented point 4 of the treaty: Solution to the problem of illicit drugs.

“The Government has been implementing a solution for the peasant, who is abused by drug traffickers due to their needs, stating that it gives them land to grow coffee, bananas… but to stop growing drugs,” said Yoibar Arias Meneses.

The member of the Public Force added that they recently carried out raids in the San José de Oriente corregimiento and on the road to Manaure, for which they have installed checkpoints in the area.

Victims of the armed conflict seek answers about the missing bodies.

5. AGREEMENT ON VICTIMS OF THE CONFLICT

Experts argue that the center of the Agreement is the victims of the conflict, whose point is number five. However, EL PILÓN spoke with Mario Ríos, director of the Unit for Victims in Cesar and La Guajira about the impact of the alleged little implementation of the Agreement on the affected population.

“We believe that the National Development Plan will allow us to have elements to advance in each of the comprehensive reparations, both individual and collective, and that it will allow us to identify the progress of each one and make corrections,” Rios explained.

The Agreement created the Comprehensive System of Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non-Repetition, which includes entities such as the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), which “contributes to the fight against impunity by combining judicial mechanisms”according to the document, and the Truth Commission.

The objective is, according to official information, “Investigate and punish serious violations of human rights and violations of International Humanitarian Law; contribute to the clarification of the truth of what happened, search for the disappeared persons and repair the damages caused to individuals, groups and territories”.

6. IMPLEMENTATION, VERIFICATION AND ENDORSEMENT

The Verification Mission of the United Nations Organization (UN) is also present in Tierra Grata, its role is to verify that the Peace Agreement is complied with, especially the points of social, political and economic reincorporation and security guarantees for the signatories and their families.

But it also verifies the comprehensive rural reform and the progress of the ethnic chapter of the Agreement, the UN is articulated with different entities, including the JEP.

One of the objectives of the implementation is “promote dialogue between the different sectors of society to build trust and inclusion; check the status and progress of the Agreement and identify implementation delays and deficiencies”.

Andrea Guerra Pena.