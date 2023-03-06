Since 2017, the city of Reggio Emilia has launched a program of Cultural welfare which has given rise to an articulated set of experiences, now analyzed on the basis of statistical evidence, economic-social impact and comparison with international realities. The conference organized at the Loris Malaguzzi International Center (Viale B. Ramazzini, 72/a) on 10 and 11 March 2023promoted by Magnani Palace Foundationtogether with Emilia Romagna regional Municipality of Reggio Emilia it’s at Municipal Pharmacieswith the scientific collaboration of theUniversity of Modena and Reggio Emilia.

The initiative, which is part of the activities that the regional cultural heritage sector develops on themes of accessibility and cultural welfareintends to propose a moment of discussion and comparison necessary on policies in support of a new vision of the relationship between culture, welfare, education and health.

The questions to which the activities of recent years have tried to give answers constitute the basis from which each phase of the planning dedicated to cultural welfare started: the arts, enjoyed and practised, can significantly enrich the work of those who work in the socio- health and education? How much does culture (the arts in particular) affect the generation of well-being in the community, organisations, operators and users of personal services? What are the economic impacts in less medicalized societies? What are the impacts on social cohesion and the quality of life of each individual who uses art?



The conference, starting precisely from the Reggio experience, intends to give voice to some of the most significant initiatives carried out in the Emilia-Romagna Region, in a dimension that is not only a conference but also an operational and laboratory one. In fact, on the morning of Friday 10, participants will be able to register for one of the ten Workshops set up in as many places in the city where cultural welfare initiatives are ordinarily held, bearing witness to a shared and systemic vision of the city.

The initiative is part of the activities that the Regional Cultural Heritage Sector develops on the issues of accessibility and cultural welfare and intends to propose a moment of discussion and comparison necessary on policies to support a new vision of the relationship between culture, welfare, education and health .

The two days will be dedicated to deepening specific aspects: Friday 10 March the various experiences of Cultural Welfare starting from our territory will be presented to the operators and managers of the services; Saturday 11 March it will instead be dedicated to scientific evidence and its reception in the form of integrated policies between culture, welfare and health. After the interventions of some of the top training experts (Andrew SchleicherPISA program manager for OECD), statistics and economics of culture (Annalisa Cicerchia e Pierluigi Sacco), impact assessment (Nicholas Dusi e Sara Uboldi) who will illustrate the evidence linking culture, well-being and health, followed by a round table between public administrators and researchers, with a special guest: Delphine SpongeCouncilor for Culture of the city of Brussels who will talk about the projects on museums and mental health launched for some years in the Belgian capital.

Participation in both days is free subject to availability. It is possible to register for the two days of conferences and workshops through the websites:

www.b-lawallabellezza.it e www.palazzomagnani.it

Plan (116.66 KB)

Scheda workshop ( 109.44 KB)