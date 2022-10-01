On the morning of September 30, our city grandly held the Martyrs Memorial Day at the Gele Mountain Martyrs Cemetery in Shapingba District, offering flower baskets to the people’s heroes, cherishing the memory of the martyrs’ achievements, promoting the revolutionary spirit, continuing the red blood, and gathering to write a new chapter in Chongqing’s comprehensive construction of socialist modernization. The power of chapters.

Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Zhang Xuan, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and representatives from all walks of life in our city attended the meeting. Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua presided over the meeting.

On the banks of the Jialing River, singing and music are majestic. In the Martyr’s Cemetery, Hongyan Martyrs group statues stand tall. Representatives from all walks of life in the city lined up in front of the martyrs’ tombs with flowers in hand.

At about 10 o’clock, the ceremony of presenting flower baskets to the people’s heroes officially began. Along with the majestic melody, the audience sang “The March of the Volunteers”, and the passionate singing resounded through the cemetery. Afterwards, representatives from all walks of life stood and paid a moment of silence to the martyrs who bravely sacrificed their lives for the cause of the liberation of the Chinese people and the cause of the construction of the republic. After the moment of silence, the Young Pioneers sang “We Are the Successors of Communism”, which reverberated for a long time.

At the scene, there are the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the municipal government, the CPPCC, the People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police Force in Chongqing, various democratic parties in the city, the Municipal Federation of Industry and Commerce and people without party affiliation, various people’s organizations in the city, people from all walks of life, the city 9 flower baskets presented by veterans, old comrades and relatives of martyrs and young pioneers. “Heroes and martyrs are immortal” on the red ribbon of the flower basket shines brightly.

In the soulful melody of “The Song of Presenting Flowers”, 18 soldiers of honor held up the flower baskets steadily and placed the flower baskets in front of the martyrs’ tombs with neat steps. Chen Min’er, Hu Henghua, Zhang Xuan, etc. walked slowly to the flower baskets, stopped to stare, arranged the ribbons, walked around the tombs of the martyrs with representatives from all walks of life, presented flowers, paid tribute to the revolutionary martyrs, expressed their deep memory and expressed their sincere sympathy to the revolutionary martyrs. of nostalgia.

Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, responsible comrades of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, the Municipal Government, and the CPPCC; the main responsible comrades of the Chongqing Garrison District, the Municipal High Court, the Municipal Procuratorate, Chongqing University, and the Chongqing Armed Police Corps; the responsible comrades of relevant district and municipal departments and units; Representatives of the democratic parties at the level, responsible comrades of the Federation of Industry and Commerce and representatives of people without party affiliation, representatives from all walks of life, representatives of officers and soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army in Chongqing and the Armed Police Force attended the event.