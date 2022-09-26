The website of the Ministry of Education announced on September 23 a reply to the “Suggestions on Enhancing Cultural Confidence, Increasing the Teaching Reform of Chinese Cultural Content and Reducing the Proportion of English Teaching”. The reply showed:

According to regulations, the proportion of foreign language class hours is 6-8%, which is significantly lower than that of Chinese, mathematics, physical education, art and other disciplines. Foreign language is an important part of students’ comprehensive development of morality, intelligence, physique, aesthetics and labor, and helps to cultivate and develop students’ language ability. , cultural awareness, thinking quality, learning ability and other core literacy, cultivate students’ Chinese feelings, international vision and cross-cultural communication skills.

Full text of the reply:

You have received your “Suggestions on Enhancing Cultural Confidence, Increasing the Teaching Reform of Chinese Cultural Content and Reducing the Proportion of English Teaching”, and the reply is as follows.

1. Regarding “the time spent in English teaching, we should increase or increase the teaching of traditional Chinese culture, such as piano, chess, calligraphy and painting, so that children can come into contact with our Chinese culture at a critical time when the world outlook is formed, and increase it from an early age. Our Cultural Pride and Cultural Confidence”

The Chinese excellent traditional culture is the root and soul of the Chinese nation, and the education of Chinese excellent traditional culture is of great significance to “cultivating what kind of people”. The Ministry of Education has always attached great importance to the education of Chinese excellent traditional culture, guiding students to inherit and promote Chinese excellent traditional culture, and strengthen their cultural self-confidence.

1. Strengthen the design of the Chinese excellent traditional culture education system. In 2021, the Ministry of Education developed and issued the “Guidelines for Teaching Materials of Chinese Excellent Traditional Culture into Primary and Secondary Schools” (hereinafter referred to as the “Guide”). , overall goal, main content, carrier form, period of study and subject requirements, etc. The primary and secondary school curriculum has formed a “3+2+N” subject structure arrangement with three subjects as the main, art (music, art, etc.), physical education and health subjects are mainly included, and other subjects are organically penetrated.

2. Organically integrate into Chinese excellent traditional education with a focus on Chinese, morality and the rule of law (ideological and political), history and other disciplines. In order to implement the requirements of the “Guide”, compulsory education and regular high school curriculum materials further strengthen the education of Chinese excellent traditional culture. In 2022, the Ministry of Education revised and issued the compulsory education curriculum plan and curriculum standards. Among them, the main carriers of the theme of “excellent traditional Chinese culture” in the language are Chinese characters, calligraphy, traditional festivals, etc.; morality and the rule of law encourage schools to carry out traditional festivals, costumes, architecture and other exchange and display activities, so that students can understand my country’s splendid culture; history focuses on By letting students understand Oracle bone inscriptions, the Dujiangyan Project, the “Four Great Inventions”, etc., to cultivate students’ sense of identity with the excellent traditional Chinese culture; Art guides students to appreciate Chinese folk art works such as paper-cuts, shadow puppets, New Year pictures; Sports and health specially set up “Chinese Traditional Culture” Physical Education” course content; Physics guides students to understand the ancient bronze and iron manufacturing technology in my country and its role in promoting social progress. The current unified Chinese textbooks arrange famous articles such as “Three Character Classic”, “Disciple Rules” and “The Analects of Confucius”; “Book of Rites”, “Xunzi”, “Motto Lianbi” and other ancient classics are cited in the morality and rule of law textbooks to guide students to study hard from childhood; In the history textbooks, the introduction and citation of “Historical Records” and “Han Shu” are used to cultivate students’ ability to read historical materials. Ordinary high school Chinese integrates the content of Chinese excellent traditional culture into compulsory, optional compulsory, and elective; ideological and political courses guide students to learn to view traditional culture dialectically. The compulsory course of fine arts requires students to understand the modeling language, creative concept and cultural connotation of excellent traditional Chinese painting and calligraphy and folk art, and be able to use them comprehensively; the compulsory course of physics allows students to understand the understanding and application of magnetic phenomena in ancient my country and its impact on human beings influence of civilization. In addition, the curriculum of comprehensive practical activities in primary and secondary schools recommends themed activities such as “Our Traditional Festivals” to enhance students’ experience in the education and practice of excellent Chinese traditional culture.

3. The key teaching materials of Ma Engineering are organically integrated into the excellent traditional Chinese culture education. In the “History of Ancient Chinese Literature”, “History of Chinese Aesthetics”, “History of Chinese Opera” and other key textbooks of the Ministry of Education’s horse project, combined with the actual situation of various disciplines, from different perspectives such as history, literature and aesthetics, systematically expounded the origin, development, The historical context fully reflects the rich connotation and valuable experience of Chinese excellent traditional culture.

4. Incorporate Chinese excellent traditional culture into the college entrance examination. Pay attention to the reform of the content of the college entrance examination, and build a content system for a comprehensive examination of morality, intelligence, physique, beauty and labor based on the curriculum standards of high school and the requirements for talent selection in colleges and universities. In recent years, focus on examining the content related to Chinese excellent traditional culture through various forms, guide students to enhance their national identity and national pride, and strengthen their ideals and beliefs.

2. Regarding “reduce the proportion of English teaching and take up the proportion of scores in the examination. English learning is necessary, but it is not necessary to take up so long, and it is even a little deformed” and “reform English teaching methods, no longer take the The high school entrance examination is divided into the only purpose, but the main purpose is oral dialogue and life application.”

1. The proportion of foreign language class hours in primary and secondary schools is lower than that of Chinese and other subjects. Foreign language is an important part of the comprehensive development of students’ morality, intelligence, physique, aesthetics and labor. It helps to cultivate and develop students’ language ability, cultural awareness, thinking quality, learning ability and other core qualities, and cultivate students’ Chinese feelings, international vision and cross-cultural communication skills. The “Compulsory Education Curriculum Plan (2022 Edition)” stipulates that the proportion of class hours for each subject is: Chinese 20%-22%, mathematics 13%-15%, physical education and health 10%-11%, foreign language 6%-8%, etc. . According to the “General High School Curriculum Plan (2017 Edition and 2020 Revision)”, the proportion of compulsory credit hours for foreign language courses in general high schools accounts for about 7% of the total compulsory credit hours. Foreign language class hours are significantly lower than Chinese, mathematics, physical education, art and other subjects.

2. Determine the proportion of foreign language test according to the requirements of the central government. In 2014, the State Council issued the “Implementation Opinions on Deepening the Reform of the Examination and Enrollment System”, which clearly stipulated that the Chinese, mathematics, and foreign language subjects of the unified college entrance examination should remain unchanged, and the scores will remain unchanged. At this stage, the arrangement of the unified foreign language examination is determined according to the top-level design of the central government for the reform of the college entrance examination.

In the next step, the Ministry of Education will strengthen the curriculum training and implementation guidance for primary and secondary schools, organize the revision of textbooks for compulsory education, continue to promote the implementation of textbook construction plans for colleges, primary and secondary schools, and management methods for college textbooks, deepen the comprehensive reform of the college entrance examination, and further strengthen the excellent traditional Chinese culture. Education, guide students to strengthen their cultural self-confidence and consciously promote the excellent traditional Chinese culture.

Thank you for your support and concern for educational work!

Ministry of Education

August 7, 2022