RIMINI – Hotel already booked paid, but on arrival the structure is full. It happened to Rimini where several tourists had the bitter surprise once they arrived in the two-star structure of the Marebello hamlet. According to what emerged, the owner has made available on the booking portals at attractive prices many more rooms than the real capacity, sometimes receiving an advance or even the entire sum of the stay. 500 bookings would be made despite the availability of the two-star hotel with 40 seats. “200 euros” the deposit already paid by the woman.

In front of the hotel again this morning there was a coming and going of angry customers who claimed to have been duped and scammed. They called the police. “We have come now and there is no room”, said a lady who has just arrived with her husband and nephew from Arezzo. They had booked until August 15th.

“There isn’t even anyone to explain.” There is no trace of the owners of the hotel. The employees, innocent, admitted that this story has been going on for weeks.

Another gentleman, an Albanian, arrived on 6 August with his family, he had booked for ten days by paying an advance of “400 euros”, he explained. “I arrived here and the room was not available. Last night I paid 1,400 euros” and so he was given a room, “but there is no food”. On the hotel profile presented on an online portal it says: “Our restaurant will welcome you for dinner until midnight”. A photograph portrays a hearty breakfast.

Another family had booked “thinking they have included the all-inclusive, but instead there is none of this. Sometimes there is no food and customers are sent away for redundancy”. The father claims to have paid the deposit into an account “in Ireland” like others. The Municipality of Rimini issued a provision to close the facility as early as Friday. But for bureaucratic reasons, the Rimini hoteliers’ association explain, the hotel has not yet been closed, because without the Pec, and with the owners resident in Turin, the provision would not have been notified yet. From the association they also let it be known that they would be known people, not new to episodes of this type with other structures. In the meantime, both the association of hoteliers and the local authority have worked to find accommodation for vacationers in other hotels.