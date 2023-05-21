In Riobamba the BMX competitions began

CYCLING.-

A historic sporting event began in the city of Riobamba, the first day of competition was for the “walbike” category, in a circuit installed in Sesquicentenario Park, this category welcomes the talent of those who start in this sport from an early age.

Children’s cyclists began the competition days in the walbike modality.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, a milestone was marked in the city of Riobamba; the “Sultana de los Andes” hosted an international cycling championship. This event, which will host three competitions in one, began with the exciting “Panamericano de Walbike”, a category in which children participate from 3 years of age. A total of 70 competitors, between men and women, gathered in this modality, providing a show full of technique acquired from training. In the 3-year-old Ladies category, Victoria Escobar took first place, followed by Rafela Cobo in second place and Marthina Feijó in third. For her part, in 4-year-old Ladies, Emilia Parra was established as the winner, closely followed by Saori Guamán in second place and Ivanna Haro in third.

. In Ladies of 5 years, Gianna Pantoja stood out in first place, while Amelia López and Samara Benavides were in second and third place, respectively. As for the 3-year-old Boys category, Thiago Rodríguez was crowned the champion, leaving José Ortega in second place and third place went to David Sánchez. In Boys of 4 years, Emilio Ambuludi took the victory, followed by Joaquín Ayala in the second place and Juan Realpe in the third position. Lastly, in Boys 5 years old, Darwin Villavicencio was crowned champion, followed by Leonardo Landazuri and Liam Trejo in second and third place, respectively. The emotion and passion for cycling does not end; Today, Saturday, May 20, the agenda continues, with the start of the “Pan American BMX Championship”. Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Guatemala, the United States, Canada, El Salvador, Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia and the host Ecuador will compete to obtain spots for the next Olympic Games.