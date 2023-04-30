In Risaralda, six projects financed by royalties are in the ‘eye of the hurricane’

The works are related to housing construction, paving of secondary and tertiary roads, adaptation of cultural settings and technological equipment for educational centers.

After the recent visit of the Attorney General’s Office to Risaralda, specifically to Pereira, it was learned that there are several projects financed with royalty resources that present delays in their executions, this could represent a breach that in turn could lead to measures preventive or disciplinary actions to whom it corresponds.

Within the report presented by the Attorney General’s Office, it is established that the project, Housing Construction “Hogares para Todos”, whose objective is to benefit 1,568 inhabitants of the municipalities of Mistrató, Belén de Umbría, La Celia, Pueblo Rico and Santuario, with the construction of 509 homes for $32,754 million executed by the Urban and Rural Territorial Development Company of Risaralda EDUR, is suspended with an execution progress of 70%, this is due to the fact that in Santuario there is an inconvenience in the formulation of the project, which would benefit about 100 families.

Another of the paralyzed projects is the construction and endowment of two theaters in Santa Rosa de Cabal and Pueblo Rico, for the benefit of the entire population for $11,826 million, whose works have been suspended for nine months due to differences between the contractor and the Government of Risaralda, entity responsible for its execution.

The improvement of tertiary roads in the municipality of Mistrató, allocating $3,133 million for it, which includes three sectors: Mampay San Antonio Aracay, El Jardincito and El Caucho, it was found that after five years, the section of the El Caucho sector is suspended since November 2020 due to deficiencies in the geological and geotechnical studies.

A similar situation occurs with the adaptation of secondary and tertiary roads in Dosquebradas, Marsella and Santuario, whose initial investment was more than 21 billion, being added 7 billion more.

In educational matters, the implementation of digital tools for students and teachers in public institutions of the department for a value of $5,756 million, is not being carried out, apparently due to alleged irregular hiring and intermittent internet service. The Technological Development Center is also ‘stagnant’, which is executed by the Technological University of Pereira with a value of $19,060 million that is financed with royalties and University resources.

What does the Government of Risaralda say?

Carlos Jairo Bedoya, Advisor to the Governor’s Office on Projects and Royalties, took the spokesperson and stated the following:

Project: “Rehabilitation of secondary and tertiary roads in the municipalities of Dosquebradas, Marsella and Santuario in the department of Risaralda”, currently has a physical progress of 96.63% and a financial progress of 84.62%. La Marina – Santuario, Marseille – Río San Francisco have already been delivered, the section Japón – Frailes in Dosquebradas presented delays due to multiple factors, but the work is already finished and close to being delivered to the audit.

Project: “Improvement of secondary and tertiary roads in the municipalities of Pereira and Belén de Umbría in the Department of Risaralda”, the works are 100% complete, but in the information system provided by the DNP for its follow-up report, a physical progress of 96% and a financial progress of 85.41% are presented. The project that included 3 work contracts, currently 2 of them completely finished and received to satisfaction, but 1 contract is in the process of non-compliance, which is why official termination is not allowed on the platforms provided by the National entities for its completion and reflect that the work is finished.

Project: “Construction, improvement and provision of cultural infrastructure in the Department of Risaralda” account Currently with a physical progress of 64.62% and a financial progress of 72.27%, this project includes the improvement of the Santa Rosa de Cabal theater and the House of Culture of Pueblo Rico, currently suspended. It is important to mention that the projects financed through resources of the General Royalty System have regulatory procedures established before the change of one of the project variables such as cost, activities, sources, among others, which must undergo a prior approval process before to continue the works. For this reason, the Government is currently carrying out the process of adding SGR resources to the project, according to the necessary adjustments sent by the contractor and the audit office, waiting for a restart of works for the Month of May.

Project: “Construction of roofs on concrete plate in the department of Risaralda”, resources financed by the General System of Royalties and the rest are their own, works completely completed by 100% in the year 2022 but without receiving from the audit and delivery of reports to the Government of Risaralda. Currently, the audit contract is in the process of non-compliance, preventing this from being officially reported in the DNP project monitoring information system, which reflects a 51.38% physical and 94.21% financial progress, but in reality both the work as physical execution is finished.

Project: “Improvement of tertiary roads in different municipalities of the Department of Risaralda”, currently with a physical progress of 0.4% and financial progress of 0.2%, project approved through OCAD Regional Eje Cafetero, currently has the work contract awarded and in the process of contracting the audit, hoping to start works for the month of June.

Project: “Implementation of digital tools to improve educational quality in public schools in Risaralda”, has a physical progress of 59% and financial progress of 56%. It was audited for presenting an execution delay, however, during a visit by the Office of the Attorney General, it is evident that the contracting of internet connectivity that caused said delay was already corrected, this being a necessary tool for compliance with indicators. However, it was also shown that in order not to affect the project schedule, other initiatives were implemented that allowed the educational process to continue while the connectivity was contracted, bringing the activities to a successful conclusion.

Project: “Construction of housing homes for all Belén De Umbría, La Celia, Mistrató, Pueblo Rico, Santuario”, approved in 2019, currently with a physical progress of 70.6% and financial progress of 77.35%, presents an inconvenience to build 100 homes in the municipality of Santuario. Due to the fact that the Mayor’s Office does not have a license and construction permits, nor availability of public services, for this reason the executing entity EDUR cannot execute the project under the initially approved conditions. However, it is necessary to mention that the resource assigned for said homes has not been executed and as appropriate and in accordance with the current regulations of the General System of Royalties, the resources not executed will be released due to an act of force majeure that prevents the execution and compliance with indicators.

“The theater project in Santa Rosa de Cabal and the cultural venue in Pueblo Rico were on hold because the governor was seeking additional resources so that they can be completed,” said Mónica Saldarriaga, Departmental Infrastructure Secretary.