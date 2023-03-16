According to the second report delivered by the National Road Safety Observatory, between January and February, fatalities due to road accidents register a general increase of 116 more deaths, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Although the motorcyclist is the actor that has the most participation in this unfortunate figure, the document specifies a significant increase in cyclist fatalities, especially in urban environments and the lowest record of cargo transport deaths in the last three years.

Regarding the participation of deceased cyclists, the report specifies that the cases increased 21 percentage points in urban areas.

In this sense, Juan Carlos Beltrán, general director of the National Road Safety Agency specified “From the entity we have been deploying the technical capacity available to reach the regions through pedagogy and training programs for all road users, regardless of their age or social status. With this panorama that the figures of the National Road Safety Observatory give us, we will seek to strengthen dialogue and collaboration with the most vulnerable regions”.

THE AMOUNT

The official revealed that, although motorcycle users continue to be the road actor with the highest number of fatalities in road accidents with a total of 768 deaths, which translates into 61.3% of all fatalities, they are followed by pedestrians with 251 deaths (20%); individual vehicle users with 107 (8.5%); bicycle users with 71 (5.6%); cargo transport users with 20 (1.5%) and passenger transport users with 11 (0.8%).

Likewise, a 20% reduction in fatalities of cargo transport users was identified between 2022 and 2023. And the lowest number of deaths in the last three years. While in 2020 there were 23 deaths; in 2021, 28 and in 2022, 25. This year there are 20 and this downward trend is expected to continue throughout the year.

The data from the report at the national level identifies Antioquia (154), Cundinamarca (93) and Valle del Cauca (131) as the three departments with the highest number of deaths. However, it should be noted that this last department, together with Meta, Boyacá and Bolívar, have fewer registered deaths compared to the same period of the previous year.

Risaralda

According to the figures provided by the National Road Safety Observatory in the department of Risaralda for February 2023, there was a 68.7% increase in fatalities in road accidents.

In total, there were 27 deaths in the department of Risaralda throughout the month of February; of these, 15 were motorcyclists, which represents an increase of 150%, compared to the same period in 2022.

These figures are followed by pedestrian deaths, during the month of February, 9 passers-by died; the largest amount is provided by the municipality of Dosquebradas, where 7 deaths occurred; that is, an increase of 75% if we compare it with February 2022, where 4 people lost their lives.

In the case of cyclists, unfortunately a bicycle user died in the municipality of Pereira, according to the report of the National Road Safety Agency.