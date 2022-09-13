The impact occurred in the early afternoon of Tuesday 13 in via Favria. Unharmed the driver of the car and the passenger girl of the moped

RIVAROLO CANAVESE. An 18-year-old young man was transported to the CTO, after being stabilized by the 118 staff, following the impact with a car that was making a maneuver in via Favria to turn into a secondary road. The prognosis is not yet known. On board with him there was also a girl, his age, who had survived the accident unscathed. So much fright but no injury even for the driver of the car, a pensioner from Rivaroli driving a Fiat Cinquecento. On the spot, to regulate the traffic, the city municipal police.