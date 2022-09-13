Home News In Rivarolo, a motorcycle collides with a car: a young man transported to the CTO
News

In Rivarolo, a motorcycle collides with a car: a young man transported to the CTO

by admin
In Rivarolo, a motorcycle collides with a car: a young man transported to the CTO

An image of the accident

The impact occurred in the early afternoon of Tuesday 13 in via Favria. Unharmed the driver of the car and the passenger girl of the moped

RIVAROLO CANAVESE. An 18-year-old young man was transported to the CTO, after being stabilized by the 118 staff, following the impact with a car that was making a maneuver in via Favria to turn into a secondary road. The prognosis is not yet known. On board with him there was also a girl, his age, who had survived the accident unscathed. So much fright but no injury even for the driver of the car, a pensioner from Rivaroli driving a Fiat Cinquecento. On the spot, to regulate the traffic, the city municipal police.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Green pass to work, green light to the decree. From controls to calmed pads, all the news

You may also like

Della Reese’s tropical cabaret – Daniele Cassandro

Read: “Impossible broad agreements with the center right...

Treviso, here is the bank of the collapsed...

The latest report on the epidemic in Beijing:...

Reggio Calabria, robbery in the center of a...

The latest report on the epidemic in Beijing:...

Tragedy in the Treviso area: worker hit and...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Main...

Bim Gsp, digital systems against aqueduct leaks in...

Respecting teachers and attaching importance to education warms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy