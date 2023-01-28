Improvement of roads and public lighting and environmental sanitation, are some of the requests of the inhabitants of the Los Medios, Lisboa, Guadual, La Cabañita, Arenoso and Las Mercedes villages.

On the morning of this Saturday, inhabitants of the villages of Los Medios, Lisboa, Guadual, La Cabañita, Arenoso and Las Mercedes, marched to the Municipal Mayor’s Office of Rivera, Huila, to make a series of petitions in search of solutions to some problems of several years.

With banners, flags and white T-shirts, a significant number of people gathered at the Mayor’s Office of that municipality demanding:

-Paving the road

– Environmental sanitation

– Street lighting