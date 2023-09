Red Cross exercise. Photos by Andra Kirna and the Red Cross.

This weekend, the Red Cross of Estonia, Finland, Latvia and Lithuania practiced acting in the event of a ship accident. According to the scenario, the accident brought 1,800 people to Hiiumaa beach.

