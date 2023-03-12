news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 12 – The University Concerts Institution celebrates the Golden Lion for the career of composer Giorgio Battistelli by proposing his Jules Verne on March 14, in the Aula Magna of Sapienza in Rome, 25 years after composition, a Biennale Musica 2022 production. It will be performed by the Ars Ludi Ensemble, made up of percussionists Antonio Caggiano, Rodolfo Rossi and Gian Luca Ruggeri and awarded on the same occasion with the Silver Lion “for executive virtuosity and to transform the percussive world into an enthralling Machina Mundi”.



Jules Verne, Battistelli’s ‘historic’ musical theater score defined as “Imagination in the form of a show for three performers”, is a work that pays homage to the great French writer by staging three characters from famous novels: Professor Lidenbrock (Viaggio al Centro della Earth), Doctor Ferguson (Five Weeks in a Football) and Captain Nemo (Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea), symbols of the relationship between man and the earth, the air, the sea. The protagonists meet in a living room and each tells his own story trying to convince the others that he is the writer’s favorite character.



The composition is a dreamlike and exhilarating work, of which a bizarre instrumentation of sound objects is equally the protagonist: a chain hoisted by its winch, a tub full of water to be kicked noisily, a sail to be shaken abruptly, bricks being messy, gravel to trample capriciously. The text is by Battistelli himself (who also signs the direction), lights and stage machines are by Angelo Linzalata, sound direction by Pasquale Citera.



Giorgio Battistelli is the author of over 30 works for musical theater and as many pieces for symphony orchestra – as well as music for ensemble, soloists and choir – performed in the most important theaters in Europe, in North and South America, Asia, Oceania . He has been an academic of Santa Cecilia since 2004. (ANSA).

