In rural Valledupar, armed men murdered ‘El Indio’

On the outskirts of the township of Los Venados, jurisdiction of the municipality of Valledupar, several armed men ended the life of a citizen known as ‘El Indio’, who had been living in the area for only about three years.

Apparently, ‘El Indio’, whose identity was unknown at press time, was with another man when he was murdered.

According to the National Police, at approximately 10:18 p.m. on Saturday, the apparent witness arrived at the police facilities to tell that he was with “El Indio” and they were approached by three armed men.

“They told him to get down on the ground, when they shot at El Indio, he ran, got into the brush and fled the place,” the authorities reported.

However, another version was released by the community that indicated that El Indio was taken from his house with a friend and his partner by several armed men.

“What was known is that he (El Indio) was at home, like frying some fish with his wife and another man, when two armed and hooded men arrived to take them out to the outskirts of town,” said a resident under reservation of identity.

The criminals killed the victim on a road that leads to the village of El Perro, located about 20 minutes from the urban area of ​​the capital of Cesar.

The body of the unidentified man appeared with two shots to the head and was left lying on the road for more than five hours.

The authorities for security reasons did not inspect the corpse at once, but until Sunday morning.

The body was transferred to Legal Medicine, where they wait for forensic professionals to determine its identification.

EL PILÓN learned that the victim, a native of Venezuela, was engaged in various trades and only lived with his partner.

With this case there are already 15 violent deaths by firearms, knives and blunt force that have been registered in the rural area of ​​Valledupar so far this year.