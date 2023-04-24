Home » In Russia, a drone with explosives fell in Noginsk near Moscow – photo
In Russia, a drone with explosives fell in Noginsk near Moscow – photo

Strange things continue to happen in Russia – bombs that the occupiers prepared for Ukraine fall on Russian cities, fires suddenly break out, oil depots burn, etc.

And the day before, near the capital of the Russian Federation, near the city of Noginsk, a three-meter-long drone with explosives was discovered – it was found by a local resident who buried her kitten in the forest.

This was reported by the local Telegram channel.

The woman encountered the aircraft on her way back, but was afraid to inform the police. Instead, the woman put the photo on the Internet, and one of the chat participants called the police.

According to local media, the drone is believed to be equipped with C-4 charges.

It is reported that at the place where the drone fell, explosives technicians worked for about five hours. At the same time, it is currently unknown where the drone was launched from. However, the local authorities hastened to declare that he is “Ukrainian”.

It is worth noting that a day earlier, near the place where the aircraft fell, a car was damaged – a strange part flew into it. The woman behind the wheel immediately stopped the vehicle and called the police, saying that the impact on the car was very strong.

The law enforcement officers identified the item as a part that fell out of the oncoming car, took it away and drove away.
The incident with the car happened near the village named after Vorovsky — the same place where the crashed UJ-22 Airborn drone was discovered with 17 kilograms of explosives.

We will remind you that explosions have been constantly heard in the occupied Crimea recently. Local residents report “cotton” in the vicinity of airfields and military units.
They also wrote about the attack on Sevastopol Bay, where Russia keeps its missile carriers.

