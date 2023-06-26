In Sabana Grande the pipe is full of garbage

Neighbors request paving of the streets, lighting and urban home cleaning

The pipe was cleaned just two months ago

in the community of big bed sheetlocated east of the city of maturinthe neighbors call the attention of the inhabitants of the sector to keep the pipe clean, because with the rains, it has dragged a large amount of sediment, leaves and other types of waste that can cause disasters in the area.

two months clean

“This was cleaned just two months ago, but the surroundings are full of garbage, the toilet does not pass through here and people pile up the garbage there, others throw it in the pipe and you see how it is there, under the street there is a stopper, no one realizes it, but it washes away with the rain and when it reaches the bottom it can fill up there,” said Nairobis Galindo.

Residents of Sabana Grande fear that debris will cause flooding in the lower part

reactivate toilet

Likewise, the call is to the competent authorities to reactivate the urban home cleaning service, so that people avoid placing waste in any corner, which also causes discomfort due to nauseating odors or animals, rodents, insects, among other vermin. .

Lack of lighting

He specified, among other things, that public lighting and asphalting of the streets is needed. “They have placed some light bulbs, but there is still a lack because some streets are dark, the neighbors place one or another light bulb in front of their homes,” he said.

Similarly, Nerio Ortíz mentioned that the biggest problem is the lack of paving, “This has not been paved for years, even before the governor, they repaired a piece there because a photographer fell there, otherwise, They don’t remember Sabana Grande,” he said.

The streets require paving and public lighting, say the residents of the area

Read Also:

Journalists received a treat from Monagas state teachers unions

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

