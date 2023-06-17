Home » In Sakarya, the car was stuck like an arrow into the parked truck: 1 injured
In Sakarya, the car was stuck like an arrow into the parked truck: 1 injured

In Sakarya, the car was stuck like an arrow into the parked truck: 1 injured

Chicken, Centre It happened in your neighbourhood. According to the information obtained, 34 GIG 330 license plates under the management of OD Tofas The brand is out of the driver’s control. The blown car was stuck like an arrow into the parked truck with license plate 06 PVK 77.

ScrapThe driver, who was stuck in the returning car, was injured. your situation haber Firefighters, health and police teams were dispatched to the region. Reaching the address, firefighters rescued the driver stuck in the car. health handed over to his crew. The first aid was given to the injured, who was taken to the hospital.
Chicken related to examination started.

