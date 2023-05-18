In Salento the first ‘Olympics of the Messapians’ – Puglia

news-txt”>

Seven municipalities in the province of Lecce will host the first edition of the Messapi Olympics, the festival dedicated to the ancient peoples of Messapia. The event conceived by Francesco Meo, archaeologist professor of UniSalento and director of the widespread museum of Borgo terra di Muro Leccese, is promoted in agreement with the Superintendency of archeology, fine arts and landscape for the provinces of Brindisi and Lecce. The students of the elementary classes of the seven municipalities of the Lecce area involved in the project will challenge each other, characterized by a Messapian archaeological settlement, site or park: Muro Leccese, Alezio, Cavallino, Melendugno (Roca vecchia), Nardò (Li Schiavoni and Nardò), Poggiardo ( Vaste), Soleto.



In recent months the students (aged between 9 and 10) have been involved in meetings with experts and archaeologists aimed at enhancing the historical and cultural heritage of the Salento places, with the promotion of the social value of sport, inclusive and for everyone.



The final challenge of the ‘Messapian Olympics’ will take place on Sunday 28 May in the Palombara archaeological park in Muro Leccese, transformed for the occasion into a Messapian settlement thanks to the re-enactors in historical clothing of the ‘Cavalieri de li Terre Tarantine’. 252 athletes will compete in 6 races, just like in the ancient Olympic Games. (HANDLE).

