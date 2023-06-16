In San Antonio, Cali smiles again

With an activity and a tour carried out on the San Antonio hill, the departmental government launched the Zona Zero security strategy within the framework of the ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ campaign.

The campaign seeks to reinforce security in the San Antonio neighborhood, one of the most emblematic areas of the capital of Valle.

More force footing during peak hours, alarms, cameras and more vehicles from the Metropolitan Police of Cali, arrived in the traditional San Antonio neighborhood in response to the challenge of the Government of the Valley to strengthen the security of this tourist sector within the framework of the ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ campaign.

“We are very happy today from San Antonio Hill in Cali with this campaign and committing ourselves to reinforce the security of this important tourist area so that Cali residents and visitors who arrive feel safe and can enjoy the neighborhood,” said Luis Alfonso Chávez. , governor in charge of the Valley who was present at the launch of the campaign.

Challenge

For his part, the Secretary of Coexistence and Citizen Security of the Valley, Camilo Murcia, explained that “this challenge for security in San Antonio consists of strengthening those ties between the Public Force, the community and the merchants, and we are doing it with the measures implemented by the Police and with the work that our Coexistence Managers will carry out. Thirty of them will be present and the idea is that the community make the complaints in a preventive manner and within the framework of this, lead San Antonio to be a ‘Ground Zero’, that is, a neighborhood with zero crimes, zero coexistence problems and Zero homicides.”

The commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police, Brigadier General José Daniel Gualdrón, explained that “in an articulated work with the Government of Valle we are going to accompany this area with all our capabilities every day with three patrols from our prevention area and also with our motorized quadrants”.

Trade

In their commitment to contribute to the campaign, San Antonio merchants such as Margarita Bonilla, manager of the Zumaia restaurant, said that “these actions by the Government sound quite interesting because we are concerned about insecurity in the neighborhood. We as merchants and neighbors join this campaign so that we can recover our city because we are all part of the solution.

“We are very happy with this support from the Government because we have requested it to improve the security of this sector. We are forming security fronts, the neighbors are going to buy a camera, we are going to have alarms and we are going to complement each other with the coexistence managers,” said Samuel Castro, president of the San Antonio Community Action Board.

The bell

The ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’ campaign seeks to get the people of Valle del Cauca and Cali to join in with small actions to recover love, civility and security in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

This is how different actions are being carried out to improve the image of the city and recover its joy and civility.

With cleaning days, embellishment of different emblematic spaces of the capital of the Valley, ornamental plantings and citizen actions, among many other positive interventions, the Government of Valle del Cauca bets that in ‘Cali, Let’s Smile Again’.

The campaign led by Governor Clara Luz Roldán, which adds the strength of departmental Administration dependencies, Cali, artists, influencers, unions and the business sector, will allow the love for Cali to once again vibrate in the hearts of all citizens, the culture and sense of belonging.

One of the first actions was led by the Secretary of Tourism of the Valley with the intervention of the El Peñón park, where the fountain was cleaned, the benches were painted and the green spaces were decorated.

