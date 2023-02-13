With the purpose of resolving the need for housing of signatories of the Peace Agreement who resided in the former ETCR Tierra Grata, in San José de Oriente – a temporary accommodation space designed at the time by the national government – ​​the initiative of the Citadel of Paz, a self-management project for their own home, which was joined by more than 130 families of ex-combatants, who decided to buy around 24 hectares from farm owners, who are paid by the State for land rentals.

“The construction of La Ciudadela de Paz is advancing in spaces adjacent to the old ETCR San José de Oriente. There are already 75 houses under construction, where around 100 peace signatories and their families will live”, reads the trill of the UN Mission in Colombia.

EL PILÓN spoke with beneficiaries of the project, who pointed out the methodology implemented to obtain resources, as well as the management of technical knowledge that some universities have contributed for the construction and design of the houses.

“This project is for assisted self-construction because we need all the technical assistance from both International Cooperation, as well as from universities and organizations specialized in the housing sector,” says Francisco de La Hoz, a resident of the community and beneficiary of the housing project. .

He goes on to mention that “the resources for this project have been obtained, first, with a cooperative from Antioquia, who lent us part of the money to buy the 24 hectares. Additionally, each family placed around 1,100,000 pesos. All this was done through a cooperative that we have here, Cooperpaz”, he indicates.

And he adds, finally: “In 2018, we also wrote a project that we passed on to the European Union and we earned some resources from the European Fund for Peace to start financing productive units that revolve around homes.”

Finally, Fredy Escobar Moncada, beneficiary of the project and legal representative of the Cooperativa Multiactiva de Paz del Cesar, told EL PILÓN that “the direct benefit that it brings me is that I will have a 94-meter house, on a 500-meter property , in the Tierra Grata village. This project will radically transform the lives of the people who are in the Territorial Space for Training and Reincorporation, who will leave rooms that measure 6 x 4 meters to much larger spaces, concludes Escobar.

