In San Juan Opico, a motorcyclist shot at a bus and fled the scene – Diario La Página

In San Juan Opico, a motorcyclist shot at a bus and fled the scene

A motorcyclist was recorded tonight at the time of arguing with the driver of a bus loaded with passengers, and shooting his firearm at the unit’s tires for reasons that are still unknown.

The incident occurred at the bus stop called “La Bomba”, at the height of the Agua Escondida canton, on the road to San Juan Opico, in the department of La Libertad, with no victims reported.

In the video it is seen that the subject fires 3 shots directly at the bus, after verbally confronting the motorist. The latter, for his part, is limited to recording what happened and claims the attacker for payment of the tire.

The attacker was riding a motorcycle license plate M-456771, and when he is caught, he could be charged with attempted murder.

